

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY286.939 billion, or JPY155.45 per share. This compares with JPY257.844 billion, or JPY136.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to JPY1.420 trillion from JPY1.284 trillion last year.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY286.939 Bln. vs. JPY257.844 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.45 vs. JPY136.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.420 Tn vs. JPY1.284 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 286.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.700 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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