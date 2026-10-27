

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJPY) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY246.409 billion, or JPY287.01 per share. This compares with JPY219.571 billion, or JPY240.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY3.433 trillion from JPY3.303 trillion last year.



Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY246.409 Bln. vs. JPY219.571 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY287.01 vs. JPY240.84 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.433 Tn vs. JPY3.303 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 390.78 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.766 T



EPS guidance is basic



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