

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported that its third quarter net income totaled 2.26 billion Swedish kronor compared with 2.3 billion kronor in the prior period. Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent declined to 2.23 billion kronor compared to 2.29 billion kronor, last year. Earnings per share reached 5.40 kronor versus 5.53 kronor, last year. Adjusted EBITA increased to 3.4 billion kronor from 3.2 billion kronor in the prior period.



Third quarter net sales increased 6% to 18.6 billion kronor compared with 17.2 billion kronor in the prior period. Organic increase was 6 percent, for the quarter. Order intake surged 33% to 23.2 billion kronor from 17.1 billion kronor previously.



The company expects demand in the fourth quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the third quarter.



At prior close on Stockholm Exchange, Alfa Laval shares were trading at 549.60 kronor, up 1.82%.



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