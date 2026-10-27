

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche AG (P911.DE) Tuesday reported net profit of €1.815 billion or €2.06 per share for the first nine months of 2026, up sharply from €114 million or €0.13 per share a year ago, primarily helped by lower cost of sales.



Profit before tax rose to €2.324 billion from €110 million in the same period last year.



Operating profit increased to €1.735 billion from €40 million.



Financial result rose to €589 million in the first nine months of 2026 from €69 million a year earlier, mainly reflecting the completed sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and the Rimac Group as part of its strategic realignment.



Sales revenue fell 5.9% to €25.282 billion from €26.864 billion last year with an operating return on sales of 6.9%.



Cost of sales declined to €20.40 billion from €23.59 billion.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its full-year outlook.



On Xetra, Porsche shares closed down 0.65% at €41.33 on Monday.



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