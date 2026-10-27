

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) announced that it aims for $80 billion in total revenue by 2030, and sustained growth beyond the year.



The company added that the 2030 total revenue ambition is not dependent upon future M&A.



The company expects new molecular entity or NMEs with pivotal data readouts before 2030 to drive growth into and through the next decade.



AstraZeneca said there as twelve positive Phase III programme readouts in the year-to-date period.



Fiscal 2026 positive Phase III readouts represent more than $10 billion in peak year revenue.



The 2027 Phase III readouts represent potential non-risk-adjusted peak year revenue above $20 billion.



The firm also said its pipeline momentum continues through 2027.



In overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $171.50, down 0.33 percent, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.33 percent higher.



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