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HA

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 17:53
4,856 Euro
+0,41 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8624,86809:46
4,8624,86809:46
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 08:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nomination Committee Appointed for Hacksaw's Annual General Meeting 2027

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK)

The Nomination Committee of Hacksaw AB (publ) has been appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2027. The Nomination Committee is composed of:

  • Rafail Poumeyrau, appointed by Fractional Holding AB,
  • Philip Asmar, appointed by Lollipop Assets Ltd,
  • Frédéric Herz, appointed by Frédéric Herz, and
  • Patrick Svensk, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders are welcome to submit suggestions and proposals to the Nomination Committee via e-mail to nomination_committee@hacksawgroup.com. Proposals shall be submitted in due time to the Nomination Committee before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2027 and on the company's website.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Nomination Committee Appointed for Hacksaw's Annual General Meeting 2027

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nomination-committee-appointed-for-hacksaws-annual-general-meetin-1242406

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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