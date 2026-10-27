

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitto Denko Corporation (ND5.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY76.502 billion, or JPY115.27 per share. This compares with JPY68.926 billion, or JPY101.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to JPY558.363 billion from JPY513.569 billion last year.



Nitto Denko Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY76.502 Bln. vs. JPY68.926 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY115.27 vs. JPY101.28 last year. -Revenue: JPY558.363 Bln vs. JPY513.569 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 216.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.110 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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