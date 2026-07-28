

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitto Denko Corp. (ND5.F), a Japanese materials manufacturer producing adhesive tapes, optical films and consumer products, reported higher first-quarter earnings, supported by revenue growth. The ciompany also raised its full-year outlook.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased to 33.872 billion yen or 50.73 yen per share in the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 31.303 billion yen or 45.66 yen per share a year earlier.



Operating profit grew 15.4% to 49.210 billion yen from 42.645 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue rose 10.3% to 271.672 billion yen from 246.192 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company now expects revenue to rise 8% to 1.110 trillion yen, compared with its previous forecast of 1.066 trillion yen. Operating profit is projected to increase 8.9% to 200 billion yen, up from the earlier forecast of 193 billion yen, while profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to grow 6.4% to 142 billion yen, compared with the previous estimate of 141 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is forecast at 212.75 yen, up from 209.30 yen previously.



For the first half, Nitto Denko expects revenue to increase 9.8% to 564 billion yen, with operating profit forecast to rise 14.3% to 108 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to increase 10.3% to 76 billion yen, with basic earnings per share expected at 113.87 yen.



In Japan, Nitto Denko shares closed down 0.14% at 3,446 yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News