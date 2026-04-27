

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitto Denko Corporation (ND5.F) announced earnings for full year of JPY133.498 billion



The company's bottom line totaled JPY133.498 billion, or JPY197.11 per share. This compares with JPY137.237 billion, or JPY195.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to JPY1.028 trillion from JPY1.013 trillion last year.



Nitto Denko Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY133.498 Bln. vs. JPY137.237 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY197.11 vs. JPY195.65 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.028 Tn vs. JPY1.013 Tn last year.



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