Organizations prioritize ongoing optimization, practical AI and closer integration of HR and finance, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Europe are increasingly treating Workday as a long-term business investment, adapting the platform to changing business needs rather than treating implementation as a one-time project, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe finds that enterprises are changing how they evaluate Workday service providers. They increasingly seek business advisory expertise, industry knowledge and regional experience from partners to support their broader transformation goals.

"Successful Workday implementation is no longer enough to distinguish service providers," said Stacey Cadigan, partner, ISG Human Capital Management and Enterprise Transformation. "Enterprises increasingly judge providers on their ability to recommend meaningful improvements and show measurable results."

European enterprises are taking an increasingly practical approach to AI adoption within Workday, focusing on specific business problems rather than isolated applications. Organizations are identifying repetitive tasks and inefficient processes where automation can reduce manual effort and improve productivity. They are also exploring ways to simplify employee interactions and support better decisions. As new AI features become available, businesses face decisions about which capabilities to prioritize and how to measure their effectiveness. Clear objectives are becoming essential to these investments.

Interest in Workday Financial Management is growing across Europe, extending the platform's role beyond its established human capital management applications. Organizations are seeking closer connections between workforce decisions and financial planning to improve business performance. Demand is particularly evident in the public sector, higher education and services-based industries. As HR and finance priorities converge, enterprises increasingly expect providers to complement Workday technical skills with financial transformation expertise, operating model experience and industry knowledge.

Regulatory requirements are shaping how multinational companies in Europe configure their Workday environments. Businesses need consistent processes across countries while accommodating differences in payroll, employment practices and works council requirements. The EU Pay Transparency Directive is creating demand for tools that help employers identify, explain and address pay gaps. Providers are responding to these needs by developing reusable applications for regional compliance. Combining regulatory knowledge with Workday expertise helps clients meet local obligations without extensive custom development.

"AI is changing not only what organizations can accomplish with Workday, but also how services are delivered," said Gaurang Pagdi, lead author of the report. "Automation can reduce implementation effort, meeting customer expectations for faster delivery, lower costs and consistent quality."

The report also explores other trends in Europe's Workday ecosystem, including the increasing use of preconfigured environments to simplify implementation and changes in the provider market as specialist providers expand their service capabilities.

For more insights into the Workday-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers across four quadrants: Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Performance and Optimization Services and Innovation on Workday.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, Kainos, PwC and Strada as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names HR Path and KPMG as Leaders in three quadrants each. Invisors, Mercer and TCS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Invisors is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. CloudRock is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Workday ecosystem service providers. Hexaware earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Deloitte and PwC.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027312631/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com