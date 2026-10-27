DP World Launches First FMCG Contract Logistics Hub in Italy

New temperature-controlled Bologna facility strengthens food & beverage logistics offering while expanding integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions across Europe

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has launched its first Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Contract Logistics operation in Italy, opening a 22,000 m² temperature-controlled, multi-customer facility near Bologna designed to serve customers across the food and beverage industry, as well as e-commerce and consumer goods sectors.

The move builds on DP World's existing logistics presence in one of Europe's largest consumer and manufacturing markets and strengthens its Contract Logistics capabilities in the food and beverage sector. From Castel San Pietro Terme, near Bologna, DP World will combine warehousing, transport, e-commerce fulfilment and value-added logistics services to provide integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions for customers in Italy and across Europe.

The operation was established through a strategic partnership with Alce Nero, an Italian organic food company and the site's anchor customer. Under the partnership, DP World manages key elements of Alce Nero's logistics operations, including warehousing, e-commerce fulfilment and transportation, allowing the company to focus its resources on growing its core business and future growth.

Rainer Schmid, CCO, DP World Europe, said: "Launching our first FMCG Contract Logistics operation in Italy is an important milestone for DP World. Italy is a key European market, and expanding our capabilities here strengthens our network while opening new opportunities in the food and beverage sector.

"Our partnership with Alce Nero is a strong example of how we want to grow: by starting with a customer need, building the right solution around it and creating capabilities that can then support other businesses in the market."

The operation includes temperature-controlled storage at 18-20°C, organic product handling capabilities and integrated logistics technology. These capabilities enable the operation to support a range consumables businesses, including premium and organic brands, alongside customers in e-commerce, consumer goods and technology.

The 22,000 m² multi-customer operation has approximately 30,000 pallet positions and capacity to support additional customers. Its location near Bologna provides access to Italy's domestic market and major European transport corridors, creating a platform for DP World to expand its Contract Logistics offering as customer demand grows.

Renzo Patelli, General Manager, Alce Nero Spa, said: "We are very pleased with the launch of our partnership with DP World. Finding the right logistics partner was an important process for Alce Nero, given the complexity of our business model, which brings together different supply chains, members, partners and customers across multiple channels, each with specific requirements and logistics flows.

"This partnership gives us a more integrated approach to managing that complexity and will help make our logistics operations more efficient, flexible and responsive as we pursue further growth in Italy and internationally. It will also allow us to focus even more closely on our core business: producing and bringing to market high-quality organic food that reflects the values that have always guided Alce Nero."

The expansion builds on DP World's existing logistics presence in Italy and strengthens its wider European network, supporting the company's strategy to provide customers with increasingly integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Notes to Editors

About the operation

DP World's first Contract Logistics operation in Italy

22,000 m² multi-customer operation in Castel San Pietro Terme, near Bologna

Approximately 30,000 pallet positions

Temperature-controlled storage at 18-20°C

Organic product handling capabilities

Integrated warehousing, e-commerce fulfilment and transportation services

Capacity for additional food and beverage, consumer goods, e-commerce and technology customers





For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kris Thieren

Communications Director, West Europe, DP World

Kris.thieren@dpworld.com

+32 (0) 474 71 64 73



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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

DP World's European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW





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