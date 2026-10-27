PLN Indonesia Power Services (PLN IP Services) said it is providing engineering, procurement and construction services for a solar project on Nusa Penida, an island off Bali in Indonesia, using modules made by PT Trina Mas Agra Indonesia (TMAI). The company did not give the project's capacity, cost or commissioning date. PLN IP Services is a subsidiary of PLN Indonesia Power, part of Indonesian state utility PT PLN. TMAI's factory in the Kendal Special Economic Zone in Central Java began operating on June 19, 2025. It has 1 GW of cell and 1 GW of module capacity and makes 720 W tunnel oxide ...

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