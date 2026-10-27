

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (CHGCF.PK) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY375.302 billion, or JPY228.07 per share. This compares with JPY305.602 billion, or JPY185.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to JPY1.068 trillion from JPY911.640 billion last year.



Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY375.302 Bln. vs. JPY305.602 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY228.07 vs. JPY185.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.068 Tn vs. JPY911.640 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.345 T



For the year 2026, Core earnings per share is expected to be ¥295.00



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