

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF.PK), reported revenue of JPY 1,068.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, marking a 17.2% increase from the previous year. Operating profit rose 21.6% to JPY 522.6 billion, while net income grew 22.8% to JPY 375.3 billion.



The Japanese drugmaker's performance was supported by domestic and overseas sales growth, along with increased royalty income.



Domestic sales climbed 18.2% to JPY 406.3 billion, while overseas sales increased 11% to JPY 500.5 billion.



Key products contributing to business performance included Hemlibra, Polivy, Vabysmo, Lunsumio and Elevidys.



Chugai also advanced its research pipeline, initiating global Phase 3 studies across several therapeutic areas, including non-small cell lung cancer, multiple myeloma, hemophilia A and obesity.



Despite increased research and development expenses, the company maintained its full-year 2026 financial outlook.



Chugai expects revenue of JPY 1,345 billion, Core operating profit of JPY 670 billion and Core net income of JPY 485 billion.



Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche holds approximately 59.89% of Chugai's shares.



Currently, Chugai Pharma's stock is trading at JPY 6,688, down 3.03%.



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