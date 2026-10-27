Five of these seven accounts have now generated revenue for Zefiro, and revenue attributable to the equipment acquisition totaled approximately US$1.54 million across August and September 2026, an annualized run rate of more than US$9 million; consistent with management forecasts that the equipment acquisition would grow Zefiro's revenue by ~US$10 million per year.

Zefiro now holds active Master Service Agreements with nearly every major gas producer in the northeastern United States, further solidifying Zefiro's market position in the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI"), a North American environmental services company specializing in methane abatement and the plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells, today announced that it has secured new Master Service Agreement ("MSA") contracts with three corporate clients, leveraging its expanded capabilities obtained through the May 2026 Viking Well Service equipment acquisition.

With the addition of these three new MSA contracts, two of which are with publicly traded companies in the resource sector, Zefiro has now secured a cumulative total of seven MSAs that were only possible as a direct result of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition. Furthermore, Zefiro now holds active MSA contracts with nearly all major gas producers in the northeastern region of the U.S., strengthening the Company's presence in the environmental services category as a preferred service provider for the private sector.

To date, five of these seven new MSA contracts have generated revenue for Zefiro. Revenue attributable to the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition, including work under these MSAs and for other customers, totaled approximately US$1.54 million across August and September 2026, an annualized run rate of more than US$9 million, in-line with management's previously announced expectation that the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition would help boost Zefiro's annual revenue by approximately US$10 million. Zefiro recently reported record annual earnings of USD $42.5 million for its 2026 fiscal year.

One of Zefiro's rigs is pictured in Michigan as part of a workover project under one of the new MSA contracts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11799/321046_953b6e0ad4ac8a52_001full.jpg

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Management Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented: "After announcing record annual revenue in our most recent year-end financials, we are pleased to report that the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition has driven growth in-line with our expectations, proving to be a strong strategic move to further scale our market share. Between government agencies and private-sector operators, we continue to see sustained demand for well-plugging work across the nation, and we remain focused on maintaining Zefiro's position as a market leader with new opportunities continuing to emerge."

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants added: "There is quite a bit of strategy involved when it comes to gaining market share in this industry, particularly because there are fairly high barriers to securing an MSA with corporate accounts. Zefiro's proven ability to perform high-quality work on time and on budget with its own in-house crews has earned us relationships with many top players in oil & gas. Adding seven new MSAs since May 2026 is a testament to the business we've built, and we look forward to further solidifying our market position as one of America's leaders in plugging oil and gas wells."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro Methane Corp. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) is a North American environmental services company specializing in methane abatement and the plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells. Through operating subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc., a third-generation well services company with a 50-plus-year operating history, Zefiro is vertically integrated across the well lifecycle - measurement and monitoring, plugging and abandonment, site restoration, and carbon credit origination - serving government and private-sector customers across 15 U.S. states. For more information, visit zefiroglobal.com.

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management of the Company as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements include, without limitation, expectations concerning the Company's operational outlook, existing and anticipated Master Service Agreements and other private and/or government contracts, the anticipated benefits of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition, expected revenues, annualized revenue run rates, and financial performance, timing and scope of project execution, private and/or government funding and work authorizations, business opportunities, and future operations. Such statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management, including the continued availability of private and/or government funding, anticipated project schedules and scopes of work, timely receipt of necessary approvals and authorizations, availability of personnel and operational resources, and the absence of material adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: (i) adverse economic and market conditions; (ii) changes in private or government funding, policies, regulations, or environmental programs; (iii) delays, modifications, reductions, or cancellations of contracts or projects, including changes in the timing, scope, funding, work authorizations, or payments associated with the Company's contracts; (iv) uncertainty regarding the volume and timing of work authorized or performed under the Master Service Agreements and the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition; (v) operational, technical, environmental, permitting, labor, and equipment-related risks affecting project execution or costs; (vi) financing, liquidity, and working capital requirements; (vii) fluctuations in commodity prices, carbon credit markets, and demand for environmental services; and (viii) reliance on customers, government agencies, contractors, suppliers, and other third parties. Additional risks are described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/. These risks are not exhaustive. Although management considers its assumptions reasonable, there can be no assurance that anticipated results or events will occur as expected or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321046