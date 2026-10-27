Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

Rightmove plc

Share buyback programme

Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through UBS AG London Branch.

Date of Purchase Venue Weighted average price paid Number of Ordinary Shares

purchased Lowest price paid Highest price paid 21-10-2026 XLON 540.2554 475,000 527.00 548.00 22-10-2026 XLON 550.5434 442,069 537.00 556.60

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 733,103,502 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,386,976 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 722,716,526.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV SBB 21.10.2026 to 22.10.2026 PDF.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk