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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 09:30
6,432 Euro
+0,75 % +0,048
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3386,51010:45
6,3586,47610:45
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 10:24 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through UBS AG London Branch.

Date of Purchase

Venue

Weighted average price paid

Number of Ordinary Shares
purchased

Lowest price paid

Highest price paid

21-10-2026

XLON

540.2554

475,000

527.00

548.00

22-10-2026

XLON

550.5434

442,069

537.00

556.60

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 733,103,502 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,386,976 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 722,716,526.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV SBB 21.10.2026 to 22.10.2026 PDF.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.