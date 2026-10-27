

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $331 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $354 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $2.191 billion from $1.988 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $331 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $2.191 Bln vs. $1.988 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.90 To $ 1.92



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News