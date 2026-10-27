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WKN: A2AQCA | ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 | Ticker-Symbol: TYIA
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 12:02
137,05 Euro
+3,79 % +5,00
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
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USA 500
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JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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137,50138,1513:11
137,75138,4513:11
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 11:55 Uhr
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Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Q4 and FY26 Results; Initiates FY27 Guidance

  • Q4 sales increased 10% and organic sales increased 12%*
  • Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.60; Q4 Adjusted EPS* of $1.66*
  • Q4 orders +44% organically year-over-year
  • Backlog of $23.0 billion increased 43% organically year-over-year

*This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, is proud to announce fiscal fourth quarter 2026 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.60. Adjusted EPS was $1.66.

Q4 sales increased 10% to $7.1 billion and organic sales increased 12%.

For the quarter, GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI was $967 million and adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.0 billion. Cash provided by operating activities was $1.3 billion. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

"We finished fiscal 2026 with significant momentum, delivering more than 8% organic revenue growth, double-digit adjusted EPS growth and strong free cash flow conversion," said Joakim Weidemanis, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Controls. "Our strong topline growth, combined with continued productivity and simplification improvements, led to margin expansion across all three segments. That performance reflects the strength of our differentiated technological capabilities, unmatched field presence and proprietary business system, which help us move with speed, win with customers and strengthen performance. With record backlog and sustained customer demand, we enter fiscal 2027 with confidence in our ability to continue creating value for customers and shareholders."

FISCAL Q4 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Solutions and Services based businesses. Orders prior to Q1 2026 exclude certain equipment-only sales for longer cycle projects. Backlog has been restated to include this new category.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Americas



Fiscal Q4

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$ 4,930


$ 4,325


14 %








Segment EBIT


992


763


30 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


20.1 %


17.6 %


250 bp








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


1,069


844


27 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


1,086


862


26 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


22.0 %


19.9 %


210 bp

Sales in the quarter of $4.9 billion increased 14% over the prior year. Organic sales also increased 14% led by continued strength in both Applied HVAC & Controls. Products and Systems sales increased 16% and Services increased 10% organically.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 58% year-over-year and backlog of $17.8 billion increased 54% year-over-year. The increase in orders and backlog was supported by sustained demand for data centers and our differentiated technology and capabilities.

Segment EBIT margin increased 250 bp and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 210 bp compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily driven by strong operating leverage on higher revenue and favorable business mix. Adjusted Segment EBITA in both Q4 2026 and Q4 2025 excludes transformation costs.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)



Fiscal Q4

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$ 1,312


$ 1,337


(2 %)








Segment EBIT


198


188


5 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


15.1 %


14.1 %


100 bps








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


205


201


2 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


215


208


3 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


16.4 %


15.6 %


80 bps

Sales in the quarter of $1.3 billion decreased 2% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 3% versus the prior year, with continued pressure in the region due to the conflicts in the Middle East. Products and Systems sales remained flat and Services increased 6% organically.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 12% year-over-year and backlog of $3.1 billion increased 18% year-over-year.

Segment EBIT margin increased 100 bps and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 80 bps compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily driven by favorable pricing and productivity improvements, partially offset by the impact of business divestitures. Adjusted Segment EBITA in both Q4 2026 and Q4 2025 excludes transformation costs.

APAC (Asia Pacific)



Fiscal Q4

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$ 871


$ 780


12 %








Segment EBIT


162


136


19 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


18.6 %


17.4 %


120 bp








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


165


139


19 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


165


139


19 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


18.9 %


17.8 %


110 bp

Sales in the quarter of $871 million increased 12% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 13% versus the prior year, led by 15% growth in Product and Systems and continued strength in Applied HVAC.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 11% and backlog of $2.1 billion increased 12% year-over-year.

Segment EBIT margin increased 120 bps and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 110 bps compared to the prior year, primarily driven by productivity improvements and higher revenues.

Corporate



Fiscal Q4

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Corporate Expense







GAAP


$ 178


$ 269


(34 %)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


80


124


(35 %)

Adjusted Corporate expense in both Q4 2026 and Q4 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. In addition, Q4 2025 excludes accelerated depreciation of ERP assets. The decrease year-over-year is primarily due to ongoing cost reduction actions across corporate functions and the timing of certain corporate expenses.

OTHER Q4 ITEMS

  • The Company paid dividends of $242 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2027 first quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

The Company initiated fiscal 2027 first quarter continuing operations guidance:

  • Organic sales growth of 12% to 14%
  • Operating leverage of 30% to 35%
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.20

The Company initiated fiscal 2027 full year continuing operations guidance:

  • Organic sales growth of 11% to 12%
  • Operating leverage of 30%+
  • Adjusted EPS of $6.15 to $6.30
  • Adjusted free cash flow conversion of ~95%

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed via webcast at https://johnson-controls-q4-2026-earnings.open-exchange.net. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

JOHNSON CONTROLS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Eric Swanson

Danielle Canzanella

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Michael Gates


Email: [email protected]




JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc (the "Company") has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the ability to develop or acquire new, competitively differentiated products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements; the ability to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including the impacts of trade restrictions, recessions, economic downturns and global price inflation; the ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including tariffs, economic sanctions, foreign exchange and capital controls, import/export controls or other trade restrictions as well as any associated supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in demand in key verticals, including data centers and other mission-critical segments, as well as risks associated with customer concentration and the conversion of backlog to revenue; the ability to execute on the Company's business system and operating model to drive organizational improvement; the ability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies, ideas and trends in the marketplace, including the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence; fluctuations in the cost and availability of public and private financing for customers; the ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as international conflicts (including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and conflicts in the Middle East), armed conflict, terrorism, political change, natural disasters, extreme weather, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; the ability to successfully execute and complete portfolio simplification actions, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of such actions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; managing the risks and impacts of potential and actual security breaches, cyberattacks, privacy breaches or data breaches, maintaining and improving the capacity, reliability and security of the Company's enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of the Company's digital platforms and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies, or interpretations that impact business operations or tax status; the ability to adapt to global climate change, climate change regulation and successfully meet the Company's public sustainability commitments; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; the ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as natural disasters, armed conflict, political change, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; any delay or inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" (refer to Part I, Item 1A, of this Annual Report on Form 10-K). The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net sales








Products and systems

$ 5,014


$ 4,452


$ 17,701


$ 16,124

Services

2,099


1,990


7,965


7,472


7,113


6,442


25,666


23,596

Cost of sales








Products and systems

3,249


2,908


11,697


10,543

Services

1,159


1,183


4,454


4,461


4,408


4,091


16,151


15,004









Gross profit

2,705


2,351


9,515


8,592









Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,481


1,521


5,510


5,764

Restructuring and impairment costs

87


400


311


546

Net financing charges

82


76


279


319

Equity income

8


1


11


6









Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,063


355


3,426


1,969









Income tax provision

93


85


536


245









Income from continuing operations

970


270


2,890


1,724









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


1,488


(27)


1,789









Net income

970


1,758


2,863


3,513









Income attributable to noncontrolling interests








Continuing operations

3


3


10


3









Discontinued operations

-


62


-


219









Net income attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 967


$ 1,693


$ 2,853


$ 3,291









Income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 967


$ 267


$ 2,880


$ 1,721

Discontinued operations

-


1,426


(27)


1,570

Total

$ 967


$ 1,693


$ 2,853


$ 3,291









Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 1.60


$ 0.42


$ 4.73


$ 2.64

Discontinued operations

-


2.26


(0.04)


2.40

Total

$ 1.60


$ 2.68


$ 4.69


$ 5.04









Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 1.60


$ 0.42


$ 4.72


$ 2.63

Discontinued operations

-


2.25


(0.04)


2.40

Total

$ 1.60


$ 2.67


$ 4.68


$ 5.03

Johnson Controls International plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$ 618


$ 379

Accounts receivable - net

7,316


6,269

Inventories

1,999


1,820

Current assets held for sale

4


14

Other current assets

1,741


1,680

Current assets

11,678


10,162





Property, plant and equipment - net

2,106


2,193

Goodwill

16,640


16,633

Other intangible assets - net

3,482


3,613

Noncurrent assets held for sale

231


140

Other noncurrent assets

6,065


5,198

Total assets

$ 40,202


$ 37,939





Liabilities and Equity








Short-term debt

$ 678


$ 723

Current portion of long-term debt

1,066


566

Accounts payable

4,381


3,614

Accrued compensation and benefits

1,198


1,268

Deferred revenue

3,370


2,470

Current liabilities held for sale

6


12

Other current liabilities

2,220


2,288

Current liabilities

12,919


10,941





Long-term debt

7,533


8,591

Pension and postretirement benefits

204


211

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

34


9

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,866


5,233

Noncurrent liabilities

13,637


14,044





Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls

13,611


12,927

Noncontrolling interests

35


27

Total equity

13,646


12,954

Total liabilities and equity

$ 40,202


$ 37,939

Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating Activities of Continuing Operations








Income from continuing operations:








Attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 967


$ 267


$ 2,880


$ 1,721

Attributable to noncontrolling interests

3


3


10


3

Total

970


270


2,890


1,724

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities of

continuing operations:








Depreciation and amortization

159


280


654


865

Pension and postretirement benefits

(76)


11


(115)


(41)

Deferred income taxes

(740)


341


(798)


195

Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges

35


371


195


427

Equity-based compensation

29


33


124


140

Other - net

(3)


(36)


(87)


(28)

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(339)


(132)


(1,096)


(211)

Inventories

(44)


4


(210)


(75)

Other assets

(140)


(292)


(78)


(581)

Restructuring reserves

24


(1)


(1)


1

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

951


663


1,715


694

Accrued income taxes

474


(544)


679


(556)

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

1,300


968


3,872


2,554









Investing Activities of Continuing Operations








Capital expenditures

(222)


(130)


(465)


(434)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-


(1)


(291)


(10)

Divestitures of businesses, net of cash divested

-


3


331


5

Other - net

(11)


18


(43)


27

Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(233)


(110)


(468)


(412)









Financing Activities of Continuing Operations








Net proceeds from (repayments of) borrowings with maturities less than three

months

24


(245)


(170)


38

Proceeds from debt

-


396


545


1,765

Repayments of debt

(220)


(552)


(859)


(1,648)

Stock repurchases and retirements

(655)


(5,021)


(1,505)


(5,991)

Payment of cash dividends

(242)


(243)


(976)


(976)

Other - net

(9)


(8)


(83)


28

Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(1,102)


(5,673)


(3,048)


(6,784)









Discontinued Operations








Cash used by operating activities

-


(1,410)


(98)


(1,155)

Cash provided (used) by investing activities

-


6,598


(155)


6,546

Cash used by financing activities

-


(430)


-


(604)

Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

-


4,758


(253)


4,787

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7


(43)


129


(259)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale

-


(258)


-


(255)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)


(358)


232


(369)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

658


756


398


767

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

630


398


630


398

Less: Restricted cash

12


19


12


19

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 618


$ 379


$ 618


$ 379

FOOTNOTES

1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

In July 2025, the Company sold its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, including the North America Ducted business and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owned 60% and Hitachi owned 40%. The R&LC HVAC business met the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation.

2. Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the following footnotes for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

  • JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.
  • The impact of the accounts receivables factoring program which was discontinued in March 2024.
  • Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
  • Prepayment of royalty fees associated with certain IP licensed to divested businesses.
  • Discrete tax payments are non-recurring tax settlements for certain non-US jurisdictions.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures that are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes four through seven, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

  • Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
  • Restructuring and impairment costs represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.
  • Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
  • Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.
  • Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.
  • ERP asset - accelerated depreciation represents a change in ERP strategy within the EMEA segment, which led to certain assets being abandoned and the useful lives reduced.
  • Gain on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADT Mexico Security business.
  • Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of and impacts from statutory rate changes.
  • Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Operating leverage

Operating leverage is defined as the change in adjusted EBIT for the period, divided by the corresponding change in net revenues. Management believes operating leverage is a useful metric to reflect enterprise value creation, capturing the impact of scale and cost discipline across the organization.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):

Net sales

Three Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Net sales - 2025

$ 4,325


$ 1,337


$ 780


$ 6,442

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(42)


(13)


(55)

Foreign currency

(2)


(16)


7


(11)

Adjusted base net sales

4,323


1,279


774


6,376

Acquisitions

2


-


-


2

Organic growth

605


33


97


735

Net sales - 2026

$ 4,930


$ 1,312


$ 871


$ 7,113









Growth %:








Net sales

14 %


(2) %


12 %


10 %

Organic growth

14 %


3 %


13 %


12 %


Net sales

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Net sales - 2025

$ 15,831


$ 4,968


$ 2,797


$ 23,596

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(120)


(18)


(138)

Foreign currency

36


153


26


215

Adjusted base net sales

15,867


5,001


2,805


23,673

Acquisitions

2


3


-


5

Organic growth

1,529


115


344


1,988

Net sales - 2026

$ 17,398


$ 5,119


$ 3,149


$ 25,666









Growth %:








Net sales

10 %


3 %


13 %


9 %

Organic growth

10 %


2 %


12 %


8 %


Products and systems revenue

Three Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Products and systems revenue - 2025

$ 3,093


$ 800


$ 559


$ 4,452

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


-


(2)


(2)

Foreign currency

(8)


(8)


7


(9)

Adjusted products and systems revenue

3,085


792


564


4,441

Acquisitions

2


-


-


2

Organic growth

483


3


85


571

Products and systems revenue - 2026

$ 3,570


$ 795


$ 649


$ 5,014









Growth %:








Products and systems revenue

15 %


(1) %


16 %


13 %

Organic growth

16 %


- %


15 %


13 %


Products and systems revenue

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Products and systems revenue - 2025

$ 11,187


$ 2,977


$ 1,960


$ 16,124

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


-


(3)


(3)

Foreign currency

26


105


22


153

Adjusted products and systems revenue

11,213


3,082


1,979


16,274

Acquisitions

2


3


-


5

Organic growth

1,064


48


310


1,422

Products and systems revenue - 2026

$ 12,279


$ 3,133


$ 2,289


$ 17,701









Growth %:








Products and systems revenue

10 %


5 %


17 %


10 %

Organic growth

9 %


2 %


16 %


9 %


Service revenue

Three Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Service revenue - 2025

$ 1,232


$ 537


$ 221


$ 1,990

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(42)


(11)


(53)

Foreign currency

6


(8)


-


(2)

Adjusted base service revenue

1,238


487


210


1,935

Organic growth

122


30


12


164

Service revenue - 2026

$ 1,360


$ 517


$ 222


$ 2,099









Growth %:








Service revenue

10 %


(4) %


- %


5 %

Organic growth

10 %


6 %


6 %


8 %


Service revenue

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Service revenue - 2025

$ 4,644


$ 1,991


$ 837


$ 7,472

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(120)


(15)


(135)

Foreign currency

10


48


4


62

Adjusted base service revenue

4,654


1,919


826


7,399

Organic growth

465


67


34


566

Service revenue - 2026

$ 5,119


$ 1,986


$ 860


$ 7,965









Growth %:








Service revenue

10 %


- %


3 %


7 %

Organic growth

10 %


3 %


4 %


8 %

4.Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations

$ 1,300


$ 968


$ 3,872


$ 2,554

Income from continuing operations attributable to

Johnson Controls

967


267


2,880


1,721

Operating cash flow conversion

134 %


363 %


134 %


148 %









Cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations

$ 1,300


$ 968


$ 3,872


$ 2,554

Capital expenditures

(222)


(130)


(465)


(434)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,078


$ 838


$ 3,407


$ 2,120









Income from continuing operations attributable to

Johnson Controls

$ 967


$ 267


$ 2,880


$ 1,721

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-

GAAP)

111 %


314 %


118 %


123 %

The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,078


$ 838


$ 3,407


$ 2,120

Adjustments:








JC Capital cash (provided) used by operating

activities

9


38


(24)


149

Water systems AFFF settlement cash

payments and insurance recoveries

9


3


(156)


386

IP license prepayments

-


(240)


(29)


(240)

Discrete tax payments

-


71


31


71

Impact of discontinued factoring program

-


-


-


15

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,096


$ 710


$ 3,229


$ 2,501









Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-

GAAP)

$ 1,008


$ 798


$ 3,153


$ 2,462

JC Capital net (income) loss

(28)


1


(6)


(3)

Adjusted net income attributable to JCI,

excluding JC Capital (non-GAAP)

$ 980


$ 799


$ 3,147


$ 2,459

Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)

112 %


89 %


103 %


102 %

5. EBIT, Segment Profitability and Corporate Expense

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations before income taxes to EBIT and adjusted EBIT (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,


(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025











Income from continuing operations:









Attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 967


$ 267


$ 2,880


$ 1,721


Attributable to noncontrolling interests

3


3


10


3


Income from continuing operations

970


270


2,890


1,724


Less: Income tax provision (1)

93


85


536


245


Income before income taxes

1,063


355


3,426


1,969


Net financing charges

82


76


279


319


EBIT

$ 1,145


$ 431


$ 3,705


$ 2,288


EBIT margin

16.1 %


6.7 %


14.4 %


9.7 %











Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments

57


(13)


73


(6)


Restructuring and impairment costs

(87)


(400)


(311)


(546)


Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

1


26


149


39


Transaction/separation costs

(30)


(12)


(73)


(39)


Transformation costs

(95)


(56)


(292)


(180)


ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

-


(102)


-


(102)


Gain on divestiture

-


-


70


-


Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

$ 1,299


$ 988


$ 4,089


$ 3,122


Adjusted EBIT margin (non-GAAP)

18.3 %


15.3 %


15.9 %


13.2 %



(1)Adjusted income tax provision excludes the net tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items and discrete tax items.

The following tables reconcile Segment EBIT to Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) as reported and reconcile Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) as reported to adjusted Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) and adjusted Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) margin (unaudited):


Three Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025













Sales

$ 4,930


$ 4,325


$ 1,312


$ 1,337


$ 871


$ 780













Segment EBIT

992


763


198


188


162


136

Amortization

77


81


7


13


3


3

Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

1,069


844


205


201


165


139













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

17


18


10


7


-


-













Adjusted Segment EBIT (non-GAAP)

1,009


781


208


195


162


136

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

1,086


862


215


208


165


139













Segment EBIT margin %

20.1 %


17.6 %


15.1 %


14.1 %


18.6 %


17.4 %

Adjusted Segment EBIT margin % (non-GAAP)

20.5 %


18.1 %


15.9 %


14.6 %


18.6 %


17.4 %













Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

21.7 %


19.5 %


15.6 %


15.0 %


18.9 %


17.8 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

22.0 %


19.9 %


16.4 %


15.6 %


18.9 %


17.8 %



Twelve Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025













Sales

$ 17,398


$ 15,831


$ 5,119


$ 4,968


$ 3,149


$ 2,797













Segment EBIT

3,088


2,526


700


581


589


461

Amortization

309


356


28


68


14


15

Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

3,397


2,882


728


649


603


476













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

74


24


23


9


4


-













Adjusted Segment EBIT (non-GAAP)

3,162


2,550


723


590


593


461

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

3,471


2,906


751


658


607


476













Segment EBIT margin %

17.7 %


16.0 %


13.7 %


11.7 %


18.7 %


16.5 %

Adjusted Segment EBIT margin % (non-GAAP)

18.2 %


16.1 %


14.1 %


11.9 %


18.8 %


16.5 %













Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

19.5 %


18.2 %


14.2 %


13.1 %


19.1 %


17.0 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

20.0 %


18.4 %


14.7 %


13.2 %


19.3 %


17.0 %

The following table reconciles adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) to adjusted Segment EBITA margin (non-GAAP) (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)








Americas

$ 1,086


$ 862


$ 3,471


$ 2,906

EMEA

215


208


751


658

APAC

165


139


607


476









Sales

7,113


6,442


25,666


23,596

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin (non-GAAP)

20.6 %


18.8 %


18.8 %


17.1 %

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Corporate expense (GAAP)

$ 178


$ 269


$ 653


$ 767









Adjusting items:








Transaction/separation costs

(30)


(12)


(73)


(39)

Transformation costs

(68)


(31)


(191)


(147)

ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

-


(102)


-


(102)

Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP)

$ 80


$ 124


$ 389


$ 479

6.Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended September 30,


Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2026


2025


2026


2025









As reported (GAAP)

$ 967


$ 267


$ 1.60


$ 0.42









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(57)


13


(0.09)


0.02

Restructuring and impairment costs

87


400


0.14


0.63

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(1)


(26)


-


(0.04)

Transaction/separation costs

30


12


0.05


0.02

ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

-


102


-


0.16

Transformation costs

95


56


0.16


0.09

Discrete tax items

(90)


50


(0.15)


0.08

Related tax impact

(23)


(76)


(0.04)


(0.12)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 1,008


$ 798


$ 1.66


$ 1.26


* May not sum due to rounding



Twelve Months Ended September 30


Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2026


2025


2026


2025









As reported (GAAP)

$ 2,880


$ 1,721


$ 4.72


$ 2.63









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(73)


6


(0.12)


0.01

Gain on divestiture

(70)


-


(0.11)


-

Restructuring and impairment costs

311


546


0.51


0.83

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(149)


(39)


(0.24)


(0.06)

Transaction/separation costs

73


39


0.12


0.06

ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

-


102


-


0.16

Transformation costs

292


180


0.48


0.28

Discrete tax items

(79)


(36)


(0.13)


(0.06)

Related tax impact

(32)


(57)


(0.05)


(0.07)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 3,153


$ 2,462


$ 5.16


$ 3.76


* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Twelve Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025





Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic weighted average shares outstanding

604


631


609


652

Effect of dilutive securities:








Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards

2


2


2


2

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

606


633


611


654

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Short-term debt

$ 678


$ 865


$ 723

Current portion of long-term debt

1,066


311


566

Long-term debt

7,533


8,299


8,591

Total debt

9,277


9,475


9,880

Less: cash and cash equivalents

618


641


379

Net debt

$ 8,659


$ 8,834


$ 9,501







Last twelve months income before income

taxes

$ 3,426


$ 2,718


$ 1,969







Net debt to income before income taxes

2.5x


3.3x


4.8x







Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-

GAAP)

$ 4,743


$ 4,553


$ 3,987







Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

1.8x


1.9x


2.4x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):


Twelve Months Ended

(in millions)

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Income from continuing operations

$ 2,890


$ 2,190


$ 1,724

Income tax provision

536


528


245

Income before income taxes

3,426


2,718


1,969

Net financing charges

279


273


319

EBIT

3,705


2,991


2,288

Adjusting items:






Net mark-to-market adjustments

(73)


(3)


6

Restructuring and impairment costs

311


624


546

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(149)


(174)


(39)

Transaction/separation costs

73


55


39

Transformation costs

292


253


180

ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

-


102


102

Gain on divestiture

(70)


(70)


-

Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

4,089


3,778


3,122

Depreciation and amortization

654


775


865

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 4,743


$ 4,553


$ 3,987

8.Income Taxes

After adjusting for certain non-recurring items, the Company's effective tax rate for continuing operations was approximately 17% for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and approximately 12% for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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