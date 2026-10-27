

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $350 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $3.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $4.428 billion from $4.100 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $350 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $4.428 Bln vs. $4.100 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.90 To $ 13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.350 B To $ 17.500 B



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