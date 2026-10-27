

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $765.8 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $853.3 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $2.785 billion from $2.717 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $765.8 Mln. vs. $853.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $2.785 Bln vs. $2.717 Bln last year.



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