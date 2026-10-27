NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches AI Assisted Dynamic Booth Pricing, Creating New Transaction-Based Revenue Opportunity

New Functionality Enables Event Organizers to Set Automated Pricing Rules for Booths and Limited-Inventory Sponsorships

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) (the "Company"), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, interactive mapping and enterprise engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Dynamic Pricing for Map D, providing event organizers with automated pricing functionality for booths and limited-inventory sponsorships.

View a demo video: HERE

Over the past 36 months, more than $75 million in booth sales have been processed through the Company's platform. The historical figure represents gross booth sales processed and is provided as context regarding historical platform activity. It does not represent revenue recognized by Nextech3D.ai, and the Company has not determined what portion of this historical transaction volume would have been eligible for or subject to Dynamic Pricing.

Under the Company's commercial model, Nextech3D.ai will receive 30% of incremental revenue attributable to Dynamic Pricing, with 70% of such incremental revenue retained by the event organizer. The amount of incremental revenue will vary by participating event and will depend on factors including available inventory, organizer-selected pricing parameters and customer purchasing activity.

Organizer-Controlled Pricing:

Map D Dynamic Pricing operates within parameters established by each event organizer.

Organizers establish starting prices, pricing rules and maximum permitted increases. As organizer-defined sales thresholds are reached, prices for remaining inventory can automatically increase within the limits established by the organizer.

Organizers can also designate premium zones within a floor plan and establish separate pricing parameters for those locations.

Prices only increase within organizer-approved limits. Booths with manual pricing remain unchanged unless the organizer elects to include them in Dynamic Pricing.

The platform logs each pricing change and its reason. The dashboard includes an "Additional Revenue Generated" metric, allowing organizers to review the effect of Dynamic Pricing. Reporting can also be exported to CSV or Excel.

AI-Assisted Pricing Rules:

Map D Dynamic Pricing includes AI-assisted pricing-rule suggestions.

The system can suggest a pricing rule, while the organizer determines whether to Accept, Edit or Ignore the suggestion. Organizers retain control over maximum price increases, starting prices and premium zones.

This structure allows the organizer to establish the parameters under which Dynamic Pricing operates.

Commercial Model:

Under the Company's commercial model, Nextech3D.ai will receive 30% of incremental revenue attributable to Dynamic Pricing, with 70% retained by the event organizer.

Incremental revenue for purposes of the commercial model is the additional revenue attributed to Dynamic Pricing. Map D's reporting functionality is designed to track Additional Revenue Generated and provide organizers with information regarding pricing changes.

The amount of incremental revenue, if any, will vary by event. The Company has not provided a forecast regarding the amount of revenue Dynamic Pricing will generate or the percentage of Map D customers or events that will use the functionality.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"Dynamic Pricing gives Event Organizers an additional way to manage booth and sponsorship pricing as inventory is sold. Organizers establish the pricing rules and maximum increases in advance, and the system operates within those parameters."

"The functionality also provides reporting on pricing changes and incremental revenue generated, allowing organizers to review the results directly within Map D."

About Map D:

Map D is part of Nextech3D.ai's event technology portfolio and provides interactive floor planning and related technology for event organizers. Dynamic Pricing applies to booths and sponsorships with limited inventory. For more information about Map D visit the website.

About Nextech3D.ai:

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.nextechar.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding customer adoption and commercialization of Map D Dynamic Pricing.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including product-performance risks, customer-adoption risks, competitive conditions, availability of capital, regulatory developments, data-security and privacy requirements and operating costs.

There can be no assurance that Map D Dynamic Pricing will achieve anticipated customer adoption or financial benefits. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-launches-ai-assisted-dynamic-booth-pricing-creating-1242264