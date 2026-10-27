

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) provided sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2026.



For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up in mid-single digits from last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $10.92 to $11.22 per share on net sales up in mid to high-single digit percentage. However, the company narrowed its adjusted earnings to a range of $11.85 to $12.15 per share from the prior forecast range of $11.80 to $12.20 per share.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SHW is trading on the NYSE at $324.00, down $11.16 or 3.33 percent.



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