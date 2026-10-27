

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR, PNT.F), a water treatment company, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income decreased to $145.1 million from $184.3 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $0.91 versus $1.12 last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $189.5 million from $205.3 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.18 versus $1.24 last year.



Operating income decreased 15 percent to $195.9 million from $231.7 million in the prior year.



Net sales declined to $976.4 million from $1.02 billion in the previous year.



The company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share in the third quarter and will pay the same dividend on November 6, marking its 50th consecutive year of dividend increases.



The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 earnings per share of approximately $3.76, adjusted earnings per share of $4.70, and sales to decline about 3% year over year.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $1.07, adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, and sales growth of 7% to 9% year over year.



In the pre-market trading, Pentair is 0.48% lesser at $54.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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