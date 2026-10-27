

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.240 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.176 billion, or $3.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.337 billion or $4.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $3.678 billion from $3.443 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.240 Bln. vs. $1.176 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.25 vs. $3.86 last year. -Revenue: $3.678 Bln vs. $3.443 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 17.70 To 17.95 Full year revenue guidance: 7.4 % To 8.4 %



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