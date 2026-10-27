

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, American Tower (AMT) raised its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and property revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting consistent growth across our global tower portfolio, Data Centers outperformance, and disciplined capital allocation.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects AFFO in a range of $11.04 to $11.16 per share on total property revenue between $10.785 billion to $10.865 billion.



Previously, the company expects AFFO in a range of $11.00 to $11.17 per share on total property revenue between $10.695 billion to $10.845 billion.



The company also allocated $315 million to share repurchases, and subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.0 billion for future repurchases.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, AMT is trading at $187.00, down $1.45 or 0.77 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News