OuterBox Connects Its Proprietary Lead Tracking to Google Ads, HubSpot, and Salesforce

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / OuterBox, a full-service performance marketing agency, today announced integrations between LOOP Analytics, its proprietary lead tracking platform, and Google Ads and CRMs like HubSpot and Salesforce. The platform now shows clients which Google Ads campaigns deliver actual revenue, not just form fills. A paid search click that turns into a signed contract six months later now shows up in reporting as revenue, connected to the exact campaign and keyword that brought it in.

"If you've ever wondered whether your marketing spend is actually working or just filling up a report nobody reads, that's the exact question LOOP is built to answer," said Matt Prater, EVP of Innovation at OuterBox. "Real leads, tied to real revenue, tied to the campaign that actually earned it."

The upgrades focus on three outcomes:

Bidding based on qualified leads : LOOP pulls in Google Ads spend nightly and sends verified leads back to Google with an attached dollar value. Automated bidding learns to favor the leads a sales team wants to call, not spam or poor-fit form fills. The connection runs on Google's Data Manager API and doesn't depend on browser cookies. Contact details are hashed, or converted into anonymous codes, before they leave LOOP, so Google can match leads to ad clicks without seeing personal information.

: LOOP pulls in Google Ads spend nightly and sends verified leads back to Google with an attached dollar value. Automated bidding learns to favor the leads a sales team wants to call, not spam or poor-fit form fills. The connection runs on Google's Data Manager API and doesn't depend on browser cookies. Contact details are hashed, or converted into anonymous codes, before they leave LOOP, so Google can match leads to ad clicks without seeing personal information. Revenue credit from the CRM: When a deal closes in HubSpot or Salesforce, the revenue flows back to LOOP in real time and attaches to the campaign and keyword that produced the lead, even months later. Marketing and sales finally work from the same numbers, and LOOP never writes to the client's CRM. More CRM platform integrations are coming soon.

When a deal closes in HubSpot or Salesforce, the revenue flows back to LOOP in real time and attaches to the campaign and keyword that produced the lead, even months later. Marketing and sales finally work from the same numbers, and LOOP never writes to the client's CRM. More CRM platform integrations are coming soon. Answers on demand: LOOPChat, LOOP's built-in AI assistant, answers questions like "Where should advertising budget move this month?" in plain language, using each account's own performance history and the sentiment of its recorded sales calls.

"LOOP lets us connect the dots and find the gaps in a client's strategy," said Jordan Sen, Group Director of Integrated Strategy at OuterBox. "Whether that's a missing page or a keyword gap, we can identify it and act in real time."

Development moved faster through the Additive Tech Fund, a Google partnership that funds technology built to plug into how advertisers already run their campaigns. For clients, that means LOOP works inside their existing Google Ads accounts. OuterBox built LOOP and continues to run it.

"The direction is clear," said Prater. "Less time digging through dashboards, more time acting on what the data is already telling you."

OuterBox clients can access the upgrades now, and some features come with specific service packages.

Learn more about LOOP Analytics, including a walkthrough video, at https://www.outerboxdesign.com/digital-marketing-services/analytics/loop/ .

About OuterBox

OuterBox is a full-service performance marketing and web development agency helping businesses grow through SEO , paid media , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , and web design and development . Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox pairs specialized, industry-focused teams with a unified operational structure and 20+ years of proven expertise.

Media contact

OuterBox

Stefanie Thompson, Brand Marketing Strategist

sthompson@outerbox.com, 866-647-9218

https://www.outerbox.com/

SOURCE: OuterBox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outerbox-connects-its-proprietary-lead-tracking-to-google-ads-hu-1241662