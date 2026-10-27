LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) ("LuxExperience"), today announced the date for the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended September 30, 2026 financial results.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Call and Webcast

LuxExperience will release first quarter of fiscal year 2027 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 17, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Event: LuxExperience First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: November 17, 2026

Event Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: Please follow the link

A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

LuxExperience will participate at the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference in Miami, November 17-18, 2026

J.P. Morgan Global Luxury Brands Conference in Paris, November 18, 2026

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference in New York, December 1-2, 2026

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027464761/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

LuxExperience B.V.

David Steinbusch

mobile: +49 172 156 3085

email: investors@luxexperience.com

Media Contacts for business press

LuxExperience B.V.

Lisa Schulz

mobile: +49 151 11216490

email: lisa.schulz@luxexperience.com