KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LuxExperience 1 with strong top-line growth: Net Sales increased +8.5% ex-FX (+9.6% reported at €610.5 million) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Net Sales increased +8.5% ex-FX (+9.6% reported at €610.5 million) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 Strong 430bps improvement in Adjusted SG&A cost ratio: Decreased from 21.8% in Q1 FY26 to 17.6% in Q1 FY27, highlighting continued Adjusted SG&A reductions

Decreased from 21.8% in Q1 FY26 to 17.6% in Q1 FY27, highlighting continued Adjusted SG&A reductions Significant Adjusted EBITDA profitability expansion: Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved by 590bps to 2.1% in Q1 FY27 vs. -3.9% in Q1 FY26

Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved by 590bps to 2.1% in Q1 FY27 vs. -3.9% in Q1 FY26 Accelerated outstanding top-line performance across all segments: Net Sales ex-FX increased by +10.0% for Mytheresa, +7.2% for NAP MRP and +8.2% for YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Net Sales ex-FX increased by +10.0% for Mytheresa, +7.2% for NAP MRP and +8.2% for YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 Significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA profitability across all segments: More than doubled Adjusted EBITDA at Mytheresa, continued positive Adjusted EBITDA at NAP MRP, and more than halved Adjusted EBITDA loss at YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

More than doubled Adjusted EBITDA at Mytheresa, continued positive Adjusted EBITDA at NAP MRP, and more than halved Adjusted EBITDA loss at YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 Raised FY27 guidance: LuxExperience increased its FY27 Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to 2.5% to 3.5% (prior: 2% to 3%) and narrowed its FY27 Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% (prior: +MSD% to +HSD%) vs. FY26

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of FY 2027 ended September 30, 2026. The leading luxury multi-brand digital platform delivered strong top-line growth and a significant Adjusted EBITDA expansion in Q1 FY27 vs Q1 FY26, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability. As a result of the strong performance in Q1 FY27, LuxExperience raised its full FY27 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 2.5% to 3.5% and narrowed its full FY27 Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% vs. FY26.

In Q1 FY27, Mytheresa demonstrated continued outstanding double-digit Net Sales ex-FX growth while more than doubling its Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior-year period. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER delivered accelerated strong top-line growth in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 alongside strong Adjusted EBITDA profitability improvement, sustaining a positive Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second consecutive quarter driven by a focus on full-price sales, customer engagement, and strict cost discipline. YOOX also delivered accelerated top-line growth in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 while more than halving its Adjusted EBITDA loss, driven by the focus on the healthy core of the business and continued streamlining of the operating model.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of LuxExperience, said, "We are very pleased with our Q1 FY27 results as they show accelerated growth and continued profitability improvements outperforming the industry. Mytheresa continues to be the industry leader with double-digit growth and strong profitability, a success based on outstanding customer economics and a highly consistent business model. Our transformation of the acquired YNAP businesses continues to show remarkable results. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER delivered again strong top-line growth even above the very strong growth reported in Q4 FY26 vs. the previous year quarter and significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA results. Our off-price business YOOX delivered another outstanding quarter with accelerated top-line growth and again more than halved its Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to the previous year quarter."

Kliger continued, "The results of the first quarter mark a great start into fiscal year 2027. We have again proven, that LuxExperience is the one and only digital destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide delivering outstanding value for its customers and partners. Given the strongly improved top and bottom-line performance in the first months of fiscal year 2027, we are raising our Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% and increasing our bottom-line guidance to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 2.5% to 3.5% for FY 2027."

_____________________________________ 1 Basis of Presentation: (a) References to "LuxExperience" refers to LuxExperience B.V., including its consolidated subsidiaries." (b) Unless otherwise indicated, the financial and operating measures presented in this release are presented on a Total Segments basis. Total Segments represent the aggregate of the corresponding amounts for each of LuxExperience's reportable segments Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP, and Off-Price YOOX and exclude "Other"

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 FY27

Amounts in million are reported figures unless stated otherwise.

LUXEXPERIENCE

Strong Net Sales growth of +8.5% ex-FX (+9.6% reported at €610.5 million) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved significantly by 430bps from 21.8% in Q1 FY26 to 17.6% in Q1 FY27. In Q1 FY27, Adjusted SG&A expenses decreased €14.3 million or -11.1% compared to Q1 FY26

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Margin improvement by 590bps to 2.1% in Q1 FY27 compared to -3.9% in Q1 FY26, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA increased by €34.2 million to €12.7 million in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

LUXURY MYTHERESA

Net Sales increased +10.0% ex-FX (+10.8% reported at €250.8 million) alongside continued Net Sales expansion in the United States of +9.0% ex-FX (+11.6% reported) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Gross Profit margin increased 160bps to 46.2%, driven by persistent focus on full-price sales in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by +128.1% or +€10.1 million, to €17.9 million in Q1 FY27, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanding 370bps to 7.1% in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

LUXURY NAP MRP

Net Sales were up +7.2% ex-FX (+8.8% reported at €231.0 million), driven by strong Net Sales growth in the United States of +24.3% ex-FX (+26.4% reported) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

Continued high Gross Profit Margin at 47.7% in Q1 FY27, up 30bps from Q1 FY26, underlining focus on full-price sales and reduced discounting activities

Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved 560bps to 22.0% in Q1 FY27 compared to 27.6% in Q1 FY26 reflecting continued progress of the transformation plan

Continued positive Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for two consecutive quarters, which significantly increased by 520bps to 0.3% in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 and Adjusted EBITDA was up +€11.0 million in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26

OFF-PRICE YOOX

Net Sales grew +8.2% ex-FX (+8.4% reported at €128.6 million), driven by continued growth in Europe (excluding the U.K.) of +18.9% reported in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26

Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved significantly by 890bps from 29.5% in Q1 FY26 to 20.6% in Q1 FY27. This equaled absolute cost savings of €8.5 million or a decrease by -24.2% of Adjusted SG&A expenses in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26

Adjusted EBITDA loss was more than halved and Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved significantly by 1,150bps to -4.6% in Q1 FY27 vs. -16.1% in Q1 FY26

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

LUXURY MYTHERESA

Improved customer economics in Q1 FY27: Top Customer count up +18.0%, Average Order Value (LTM) up +10.9% (reported) to €884 and Net Promoter Score (NPS) significantly up +640 bps to now 84.7 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

18 high-impact Top Customer activations and true "money can't buy" experiences in Europe, the US and Asia

Launch of 4 exclusive capsule collections and 10 exclusive pre-launches or exclusive styles campaigns

LUXURY NAP MRP

Growth in Top Customers as a percentage of Total Customers in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 now at 10.2%, alongside strong increase in GMV per Top Customer of +11.7% and increase of Average Order Value (LTM) by +8.0% (reported) to €903 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 and NPS increased to 62.7 in Q1 FY27 from 59.7 in Q4 FY26

18 editorial campaigns for exclusive brand and product pre-launches

7 unique EIP experiences at NET-A-PORTER and 10 unique EIP experiences at MR PORTER in the United States and Europe

OFF-PRICE YOOX

Strong growth in GMV per Top Customer of +23.8% and significant increase of the Net Promoter Score by +1,690bps to 51.7 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26

14 community events across Europe leveraging key cultural moments

LUXEXPERIENCE

Successful implementation of group-wide collaboration tools, migrating to Google Workspace

Full roll out of group wide marketing messaging tool Braze also to Mytheresa fully on track for year end 2026

Implementation of new buying and merchandising tools for NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER in Q2 fully on track

E-Commerce stack migration ahead of plan with launch on NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER in summer 2027

RAISED GUIDANCE FY 2027

Following a strong start into the new fiscal year, LuxExperience is updating its guidance for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2027. All segments delivered accelerated top-line growth and significant Adjusted EBITDA profitability improvements in Q1 FY27 compared to the prior-year period. Consequently, LuxExperience raised its FY27 Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance and narrowed its FY27 Net Sales growth guidance. For our full fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, LuxExperience now expects

Net Sales to grow by +6 to +9% (prior: +MSD% to +HSD%) vs. FY26; and

Adjusted EBITDA Margin at around 2.5% to 3.5% (prior: 2% to 3%)

LuxExperience reconfirms its medium-term annual growth rates of 10-15% and targets €4 billion Net Sales with an underlying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 9% medium-term. Following FY27 and until reaching this medium-term target, LuxExperience expects an annual 150 to 250bps increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect LuxExperience's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. LuxExperience does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

LuxExperience will release first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 17, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Event: LuxExperience First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: November 17, 2026

Event Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: Please follow the link

A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to financing activities; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

The risk that the completed YNAP acquisition and the post-acquisition integration could have an adverse effect on the ability of YNAP to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their brand partners and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of YNAP and Mytheresa, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; LuxExperience's ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive industry; LuxExperience's ability to respond to consumer demands, spending and tastes; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions, including economic conditions resulting from deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, such as the recent global trade war, that may adversely impact consumer demand; The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the related disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and their effects on energy prices, supply chain costs, and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty that may adversely affect consumer confidence and spending; LuxExperience's ability to acquire new customers and retain existing customers; consumers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; LuxExperience's reliance on consumer discretionary spending; and LuxExperience's ability to maintain average order levels and other factors.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" included in the Form 20-F filed on September 16, 2026. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.luxexperience.com.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

Our non-IFRS financial measures and operating metrics include:

Adjusted EBITDA means Net income (loss) from continuing operations before the effects of Finance income (costs), net, Income tax (expense) benefit and Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, further adjusted to exclude other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses, share-based compensation expense and foreign exchange gains and losses arising on intercompany balances. Adjusted EBITDA Margin means Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales. Both are non-IFRS financial measures and are not calculated in accordance with IFRS.

means Net income (loss) from continuing operations before the effects of Finance income (costs), net, Income tax (expense) benefit and Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, further adjusted to exclude other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses, share-based compensation expense and foreign exchange gains and losses arising on intercompany balances. means Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales. Both are non-IFRS financial measures and are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Adjusted SG&A) is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. For the reconciliation to Adjusted SG&A, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA" in the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2026, on Form 6-K.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. For the reconciliation to Adjusted SG&A, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA" in the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2026, on Form 6-K. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Growth on a constant currency basis (ex-FX) are non-IFRS financial measures that are calculated by translating current period financial data at the prior year average exchange rates applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated, including effects from hedge accounting. We use constant currency information to provide us with a picture of underlying business dynamics, excluding currency effect. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations. While we believe that constant currency information may be useful to investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management, our use of constant currency metrics has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under IFRS. Further, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates differently, which may reduce the value of our constant currency information as a comparative measure.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

LuxExperience B.V.

Key operating and financial metrics by segment for the

three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026

The following segment information for Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP and Off-Price YOOX should not be viewed as a substitute for LuxExperience Group's segment reporting in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the segment information presented here is not necessarily indicative of LuxExperience Group's results to be expected for any future periods.

THE OUTNET, which was previously managed and monitored as a separate major line of business, was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and later sold on April 30, 2026. Accordingly, financial performance for the comparative period ended September 30, 2025 is reported separately within discontinued operations, and there are no discontinued operations related to THE OUTNET for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Further information on THE OUTNET and the related discontinued operations presentation can be found in Note 8 to our interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included in our Report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on or about the date of this release.

The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026.

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2025 2026 Change Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1) 245.9 276.6 12.5 Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2) 812 781 (3.8 Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2) 1,997 2,064 3.3 Average Order Value (LTM) (2) 797 884 10.9 Net sales 226.3 250.8 10.8 Gross profit 101.0 115.9 14.8 Gross profit margin(3) 44.6 46.2 160BPs Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7.9 17.9 128.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3) 3.5 7.1 370BPs

(1) For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics". (2) For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026. (3) As a percentage of net sales.

The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2025 2026 Change Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1) 224.5 245.2 9.2 Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2) 872 820 (6.0 Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2) 2,381 2,201 (7.6 Average Order Value (LTM) (2) 836 903 8.0 Net sales 212.3 231.0 8.8 Gross profit 100.7 110.3 9.5 Gross profit margin(3) 47.4 47.7 30BPs Adjusted EBITDA(1) (4) (10.3 0.7 106.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3) (4.9 0.3 520BPs

(1) For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics". (2) For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026. (3) As a percentage of net sales. (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for Luxury NAP MRP was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €5.3 million and include additional expenses of €1.0 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €4.3 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026.

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2025 2026 Change Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1) 118.6 128.6 8.4 Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2) 1,121 1,071 (4.4 Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2) 2,955 2,965 0.4 Average Order Value (LTM) (2) 256 242 (5.4 Net sales 118.6 128.6 8.4 Gross profit 43.1 47.7 10.8 Gross profit margin(3) 36.3 37.1 80BPs Adjusted EBITDA(1) (4) (19.1 (6.0 68.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3) (16.1 (4.6 1,150BPs

(1) For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics". (2) For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026. (3) As a percentage of net sales. (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for Off-Price YOOX was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €2.4 million and include additional expenses of less than €0.1 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €2.4 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Segment Reconciliation

The following tables present the results of our three operating segments and Other, together with intersegment elimination, through Adjusted EBITDA for LuxExperience Group for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026. For the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA"

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Luxury Luxury Off-Price Total Operating Intersegment LuxExperience (in million) (unaudited) Mytheresa NAP MRP YOOX Segments Other (1) Elimination (2) Group Net sales 226.3 212.3 118.6 557.2 19.2 (2.9 573.5 Cost of sales (125.4 (111.6 (75.5 (312.5 (13.0 2.9 (322.6 Gross profit 101.0 100.7 43.1 244.7 6.2 250.9 Adjusted shipping and payment cost (36.0 (28.1 (18.5 (82.7 (1.6 (84.3 Marketing expenses (25.6 (17.6 (6.8 (50.0 0.0 (50.0 Adjusted SG&A expenses (31.7 (62.0 (35.0 (128.6 (1.5 (130.2 Adjusted other income (expense), net 0.2 (3.3 (1.9 (4.9 0.2 (4.7 Adjusted EBITDA(3) (4) 7.9 (10.3 (19.1 (21.5 3.3 (18.2

(1) Represents the Online Flagship Stores ("OFS") and Feng-Mao ("FM") businesses, which were progressively wound down during fiscal year 2026. Their financial information was not regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker for resource allocation and performance assessment, and these businesses were therefore not identified as operating segments. (2) During the three months ended September 30, 2025, intersegment net sales of €2.9 million between Luxury Mytheresa and THE OUTNET were included in net sales, with an equal amount included in cost of sales. These amounts are eliminated in the intersegment elimination column and have no impact on Adjusted EBITDA. (3) The Adjusted EBITDA amount in the LuxExperience Group column agrees with the corresponding amount in Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA'. For the reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA". (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €5.3 million for Luxury NAP MRP and €2.4 million for Off-Price YOOX, with no impact on Other, and include additional expenses previously allocated to THE OUTNET of €1.0 million, less than €0.1 million and €0.2 million for Luxury NAP MRP, Off-Price YOOX and Other, respectively. The net effects were increases of €4.3 million for Luxury NAP MRP and €2.4 million for Off-Price YOOX and a decrease of €0.2 million for Other, resulting in an aggregate increase in Adjusted EBITDA of €6.5 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Luxury Luxury Off-Price Total Operating Intersegment LuxExperience (in million) (unaudited) Mytheresa NAP MRP YOOX Segments Other (1) Elimination Group Net sales 250.8 231.0 128.6 610.5 3.6 614.1 Cost of sales (134.9 (120.8 (80.9 (336.6 (0.6 (337.2 Gross profit 115.9 110.3 47.7 273.9 3.0 276.9 Adjusted shipping and payment cost (37.0 (32.1 (19.6 (88.6 (2.2 (90.8 Marketing expenses (26.7 (23.3 (7.4 (57.4 (0.0 (57.4 Adjusted SG&A expenses (33.9 (53.9 (26.5 (114.3 (1.9 (116.2 Adjusted other income (expense), net (0.4 (0.3 (0.1 (0.8 0.2 (0.6 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 17.9 0.7 (6.0 12.7 (0.9 11.8

(1) Represents revenues recognized and expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2026 in connection with the Transitional Services Agreement entered into in connection with the completed sale of THE OUTNET. The Transitional Services Agreement was terminated on July 24, 2026. (2) The Adjusted EBITDA amount in the LuxExperience Group column agrees with the corresponding amount in 'Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA'. For the reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA".

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from continuing operations

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales for the three months ended September 30:

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) (unaudited) 2025 2026 Change Net loss from continuing operations (87.7 (34.1 61.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 2.6 14.4 462.3 Finance (income) costs, net 1.4 0.4 (72.3 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 12.8 12.0 (6.3 EBITDA (70.9 (7.2 89.8 Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses(1) 41.5 18.7 (55.8 Share-based compensation(2) 3.5 5.5 55.6 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (3) 7.7 (5.2 (167.8 Adjusted EBITDA(4) (18.2 11.8 164.5 Net sales 573.5 614.1 7.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (3.2 1.9 510BPs

(1) Includes professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to actual or potential transactions, certain legal and other expenses, and distribution-center closure costs. Of these expenses, €1.3 million and €17.4 million are included in shipping and payment costs and SG&A expenses, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Of these expenses, €1.1 million and €40.9 million are included in shipping and payment costs and SG&A expenses, respectively, while €0.5 million is reflected as a benefit in other income (expense), net, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Please refer to the adjusted shipping and payment, adjusted SG&A expense and adjusted other income (expense), net, tables in the Results of Operations section in Form 6-K for further details. (2) Includes share-based compensation expense recognized during the periods presented for management and supervisory board awards, including applicable long-term incentive awards. These expenses are included in SG&A expenses. (3) Includes foreign exchange losses and gains arising on intercompany balances that are recognized in other income (expense), net. (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, LuxExperience Group Adjusted EBITDA was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €7.7 million and include additional expenses of €1.2 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €6.5 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Reconciliations for Constant Currency

The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for LuxExperience for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 Year-over-Year Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 589.0 650.4 10.4 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.0 6.2 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 588.9 644.3 9.4 Net Sales 557.2 610.5 9.6 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.0 5.8 Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 557.2 604.7 8.5

The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 Year-over-Year Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 245.9 276.6 12.5 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) (0.1 2.1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 245.9 274.6 11.6 Net Sales 226.3 250.8 10.8 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) (0.1 1.9 Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 226.4 248.9 10.0

The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 Year-over-Year Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 224.5 245.2 9.2 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.1 3.8 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 224.4 241.4 7.6 Net Sales 212.3 231.0 8.8 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.1 3.6 Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 212.2 227.5 7.2

The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2026 Year-over-Year Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 118.6 128.6 8.4 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.0 0.3 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 118.6 128.3 8.2 Net Sales 118.6 128.6 8.4 Foreign Exchange Impact(1) 0.0 0.3 Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX) 118.6 128.3 8.2

(1) Foreign Exchange Impact means translating current period financial data using the average foreign exchange rates during the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one fiscal year to the next. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

LuxExperience B.V. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2026 Net sales 573,501 614,054 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (322,618 (337,200 Gross profit 250,882 276,854 Shipping and payment cost (85,338 (92,165 Marketing expenses (49,999 (57,432 Selling, general and administrative expenses (174,587 (139,090 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (12,815 (12,003 Other income (expense), net (11,893 4,595 Operating loss (83,750 (19,242 Finance costs (3,310 (2,977 Finance income 1,952 2,601 Finance costs, net (1,358 (377 Loss before income taxes (85,108 (19,619 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,569 (14,448 Net loss from continuing operations (87,677 (34,067 Loss from discontinued operations net of tax (10,823 Net loss (98,499 (34,067 Cash flow hedge (2,538 1,706 Income taxes related to cash flow hedge 708 (476 Foreign currency translation 6,390 (1,643 Other comprehensive income (loss) 4,560 (413 Comprehensive loss (93,939 (34,479 Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - continuing operations (0.63 (0.24 Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - discontinued operations (0.08 Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - net income (loss) (0.71 (0.24 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in millions (1) 139.7 141.8

(1) In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration.

LuxExperience B.V. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands) June 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 155,790 155,890 Property and equipment 54,514 53,511 Right-of-use assets 154,127 148,280 Deferred tax assets 23,222 19,608 Non-current financial assets 125,000 125,000 Other non-current assets 18,739 19,348 Total non-current assets 531,392 521,637 Current assets Inventories 990,273 1,004,115 Trade and other receivables 41,655 22,978 Other assets 196,214 203,823 Cash and cash equivalents 317,702 199,671 Total current assets 1,545,844 1,430,587 Total assets 2,077,236 1,952,224 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 2 2 Capital reserve 926,852 932,916 Retained earnings 289,511 255,444 Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) 4,590 4,177 Total shareholders' equity 1,220,955 1,192,539 Non-current liabilities Provisions 4,454 3,616 Lease liabilities 145,741 138,260 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,381 3,232 Other non-current liabilities 947 1,502 Total non-current liabilities 153,523 146,610 Current liabilities Liabilities to banks 5,198 Tax liabilities 12,457 21,061 Lease liabilities 33,315 33,956 Contract liabilities 53,968 57,683 Trade and other payables 239,491 190,569 Other current liabilities 348,932 293,709 Current provisions 14,594 10,899 Total current liabilities 702,758 613,075 Total liabilities 856,281 759,685 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 2,077,236 1,952,224

LuxExperience B.V. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Amounts in thousands) Foreign currency Total Subscribed Capital Retained Hedging translation shareholders' (in thousands) capital reserve earnings reserve reserve equity Balance as of July 1, 2025 2 912,039 457,041 (4,317 1,364,764 Net loss (98,499 (98,499 Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,830 6,390 4,560 Comprehensive loss (98,499 (1,830 6,390 (93,939 Exercise of share options 1,367 1,367 Share-based compensation 3,531 3,531 Balance as of September 30, 2025 2 916,937 358,542 (1,830 2,073 1,275,724 Balance as of July 1, 2026 2 926,852 289,511 4,590 1,220,955 Net loss (34,067 (34,067 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,230 (1,643 (413 Comprehensive loss (34,067 1,230 (1,643 (34,479 Exercise of share options 571 571 Share-based compensation 5,493 5,493 Balance as of September 30, 2026 2 932,916 255,444 1,230 2,947 1,192,539

LuxExperience B.V. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2026 Net loss (98,499 (34,067 Adjustments for Depreciation, amortization, impairment losses and gain/loss from asset disposals 12,826 12,002 Finance costs, net 1,358 377 Share-based compensation 3,531 5,493 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,569 14,448 Change in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories (20,834 (12,632 (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 9,426 19,040 (Increase) decrease in other assets (3,687 (4,758 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 29,546 (53,650 Increase in contract liabilities 3,254 3,522 (Decrease) in trade and other payables (86,005 (52,500 Income taxes (paid) received (3,165 (1,591 Interest received on cash held in bank accounts 1,952 710 Net cash used in operating activities (147,727 (103,609 Expenditure for property, equipment and intangible assets (1,450 (2,047 Interest received from treasury investments 1,432 Interest received from sublease 258 Principal repayments received from sublease 698 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (1,450 342 Interest paid (2,752 (2,977 Proceeds from borrowings 22,019 5,198 Lease payments (10,806 (10,052 Proceeds from exercise of option awards 1,367 571 Net settlement of share-based compensation (8,133 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 9,828 (15,394 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,107 630 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (142,456 (118,031 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 603,593 317,702 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 461,138 199,671

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

LuxExperience B.V.

David Steinbusch

phone: +49 172 156 3085

email: investors@luxexperience.com

Media Contact for business press

LuxExperience B.V.

Lisa Schulz

mobile: +49 151 11216490

email: lisa.schulz@luxexperience.com