KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- LuxExperience1 with strong top-line growth: Net Sales increased +8.5% ex-FX (+9.6% reported at €610.5 million) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Strong 430bps improvement in Adjusted SG&A cost ratio: Decreased from 21.8% in Q1 FY26 to 17.6% in Q1 FY27, highlighting continued Adjusted SG&A reductions
- Significant Adjusted EBITDA profitability expansion: Adjusted EBITDAMarginimproved by 590bps to 2.1% in Q1 FY27 vs. -3.9% in Q1 FY26
- Accelerated outstanding top-line performance across all segments: Net Sales ex-FX increased by +10.0% for Mytheresa, +7.2% for NAP MRP and +8.2% for YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA profitability across all segments: More than doubled Adjusted EBITDA at Mytheresa, continued positive Adjusted EBITDA at NAP MRP, and more than halved Adjusted EBITDA loss at YOOX in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Raised FY27 guidance: LuxExperience increased its FY27 Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to 2.5% to 3.5% (prior: 2% to 3%) and narrowed its FY27 Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% (prior: +MSD% to +HSD%) vs. FY26
LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of FY 2027 ended September 30, 2026. The leading luxury multi-brand digital platform delivered strong top-line growth and a significant Adjusted EBITDA expansion in Q1 FY27 vs Q1 FY26, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability. As a result of the strong performance in Q1 FY27, LuxExperience raised its full FY27 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 2.5% to 3.5% and narrowed its full FY27 Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% vs. FY26.
In Q1 FY27, Mytheresa demonstrated continued outstanding double-digit Net Sales ex-FX growth while more than doubling its Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior-year period. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER delivered accelerated strong top-line growth in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 alongside strong Adjusted EBITDA profitability improvement, sustaining a positive Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second consecutive quarter driven by a focus on full-price sales, customer engagement, and strict cost discipline. YOOX also delivered accelerated top-line growth in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 while more than halving its Adjusted EBITDA loss, driven by the focus on the healthy core of the business and continued streamlining of the operating model.
Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of LuxExperience, said, "We are very pleased with our Q1 FY27 results as they show accelerated growth and continued profitability improvements outperforming the industry. Mytheresa continues to be the industry leader with double-digit growth and strong profitability, a success based on outstanding customer economics and a highly consistent business model. Our transformation of the acquired YNAP businesses continues to show remarkable results. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER delivered again strong top-line growth even above the very strong growth reported in Q4 FY26 vs. the previous year quarter and significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA results. Our off-price business YOOX delivered another outstanding quarter with accelerated top-line growth and again more than halved its Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to the previous year quarter."
Kliger continued, "The results of the first quarter mark a great start into fiscal year 2027. We have again proven, that LuxExperience is the one and only digital destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide delivering outstanding value for its customers and partners. Given the strongly improved top and bottom-line performance in the first months of fiscal year 2027, we are raising our Net Sales growth guidance to +6% to +9% and increasing our bottom-line guidance to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 2.5% to 3.5% for FY 2027."
|_____________________________________
1 Basis of Presentation:
(a) References to "LuxExperience" refers to LuxExperience B.V., including its consolidated subsidiaries." (b) Unless otherwise indicated, the financial and operating measures presented in this release are presented on a Total Segments basis. Total Segments represent the aggregate of the corresponding amounts for each of LuxExperience's reportable segments Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP, and Off-Price YOOX and exclude "Other"
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 FY27
Amounts in million are reported figures unless stated otherwise.
LUXEXPERIENCE
- Strong Net Sales growth of +8.5% ex-FX (+9.6% reported at €610.5 million) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved significantly by 430bps from 21.8% in Q1 FY26 to 17.6% in Q1 FY27. In Q1 FY27, Adjusted SG&A expenses decreased €14.3 million or -11.1% compared to Q1 FY26
- Strong Adjusted EBITDA Margin improvement by 590bps to 2.1% in Q1 FY27 compared to -3.9% in Q1 FY26, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA increased by €34.2 million to €12.7 million in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
LUXURY MYTHERESA
- Net Sales increased +10.0% ex-FX (+10.8% reported at €250.8 million) alongside continued Net Sales expansion in the United States of +9.0% ex-FX (+11.6% reported) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Gross Profit margin increased 160bps to 46.2%, driven by persistent focus on full-price sales in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by +128.1% or +€10.1 million, to €17.9 million in Q1 FY27, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanding 370bps to 7.1% in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
LUXURY NAP MRP
- Net Sales were up +7.2% ex-FX (+8.8% reported at €231.0 million), driven by strong Net Sales growth in the United States of +24.3% ex-FX (+26.4% reported) in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- Continued high Gross Profit Margin at 47.7% in Q1 FY27, up 30bps from Q1 FY26, underlining focus on full-price sales and reduced discounting activities
- Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved 560bps to 22.0% in Q1 FY27 compared to 27.6% in Q1 FY26 reflecting continued progress of the transformation plan
- Continued positive Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for two consecutive quarters, which significantly increased by 520bps to 0.3% in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 and Adjusted EBITDA was up +€11.0 million in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26
OFF-PRICE YOOX
- Net Sales grew +8.2% ex-FX (+8.4% reported at €128.6 million), driven by continued growth in Europe (excluding the U.K.) of +18.9% reported in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26
- Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved significantly by 890bps from 29.5% in Q1 FY26 to 20.6% in Q1 FY27. This equaled absolute cost savings of €8.5 million or a decrease by -24.2% of Adjusted SG&A expenses in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was more than halved and Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved significantly by 1,150bps to -4.6% in Q1 FY27 vs. -16.1% in Q1 FY26
KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
LUXURY MYTHERESA
- Improved customer economics in Q1 FY27: Top Customer count up +18.0%, Average Order Value (LTM) up +10.9% (reported) to €884 and Net Promoter Score (NPS) significantly up +640 bps to now 84.7 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- 18 high-impact Top Customer activations and true "money can't buy" experiences in Europe, the US and Asia
- Launch of 4 exclusive capsule collections and 10 exclusive pre-launches or exclusive styles campaigns
LUXURY NAP MRP
- Growth in Top Customers as a percentage of Total Customers in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 now at 10.2%, alongside strong increase in GMV per Top Customer of +11.7% and increase of Average Order Value (LTM) by +8.0% (reported) to €903 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26 and NPS increased to 62.7 in Q1 FY27 from 59.7 in Q4 FY26
- 18 editorial campaigns for exclusive brand and product pre-launches
- 7 unique EIP experiences at NET-A-PORTER and 10 unique EIP experiences at MR PORTER in the United States and Europe
OFF-PRICE YOOX
- Strong growth in GMV per Top Customer of +23.8% and significant increase of the Net Promoter Score by +1,690bps to 51.7 in Q1 FY27 vs. Q1 FY26
- 14 community events across Europe leveraging key cultural moments
LUXEXPERIENCE
- Successful implementation of group-wide collaboration tools, migrating to Google Workspace
- Full roll out of group wide marketing messaging tool Braze also to Mytheresa fully on track for year end 2026
- Implementation of new buying and merchandising tools for NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER in Q2 fully on track
- E-Commerce stack migration ahead of plan with launch on NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER in summer 2027
RAISED GUIDANCE FY 2027
Following a strong start into the new fiscal year, LuxExperience is updating its guidance for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2027. All segments delivered accelerated top-line growth and significant Adjusted EBITDA profitability improvements in Q1 FY27 compared to the prior-year period. Consequently, LuxExperience raised its FY27 Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance and narrowed its FY27 Net Sales growth guidance. For our full fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, LuxExperience now expects
- Net Sales to grow by +6 to +9% (prior: +MSD% to +HSD%) vs. FY26; and
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin at around 2.5% to 3.5% (prior: 2% to 3%)
LuxExperience reconfirms its medium-term annual growth rates of 10-15% and targets €4 billion Net Sales with an underlying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 9% medium-term. Following FY27 and until reaching this medium-term target, LuxExperience expects an annual 150 to 250bps increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin.
The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect LuxExperience's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. LuxExperience does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
LuxExperience will release first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 17, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.
Event: LuxExperience First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 17, 2026
Event Time: 8:00am ET
Webcast: Please follow the link
A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to financing activities; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.
The risk that the completed YNAP acquisition and the post-acquisition integration could have an adverse effect on the ability of YNAP to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their brand partners and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of YNAP and Mytheresa, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; LuxExperience's ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive industry; LuxExperience's ability to respond to consumer demands, spending and tastes; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions, including economic conditions resulting from deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, such as the recent global trade war, that may adversely impact consumer demand; The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the related disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and their effects on energy prices, supply chain costs, and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty that may adversely affect consumer confidence and spending; LuxExperience's ability to acquire new customers and retain existing customers; consumers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; LuxExperience's reliance on consumer discretionary spending; and LuxExperience's ability to maintain average order levels and other factors.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" included in the Form 20-F filed on September 16, 2026. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.luxexperience.com.
ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS
Our non-IFRS financial measures and operating metrics include:
- Adjusted EBITDA means Net income (loss) from continuing operations before the effects of Finance income (costs), net, Income tax (expense) benefit and Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, further adjusted to exclude other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses, share-based compensation expense and foreign exchange gains and losses arising on intercompany balances. Adjusted EBITDA Margin means Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales. Both are non-IFRS financial measures and are not calculated in accordance with IFRS.
- Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Adjusted SG&A) is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. For the reconciliation to Adjusted SG&A, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA" in the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2026, on Form 6-K.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Growth on a constant currency basis (ex-FX) are non-IFRS financial measures that are calculated by translating current period financial data at the prior year average exchange rates applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated, including effects from hedge accounting. We use constant currency information to provide us with a picture of underlying business dynamics, excluding currency effect. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations. While we believe that constant currency information may be useful to investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management, our use of constant currency metrics has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under IFRS. Further, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates differently, which may reduce the value of our constant currency information as a comparative measure.
We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin.
ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE
LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.
LuxExperience B.V.
Key operating and financial metrics by segment for the
three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026
The following segment information for Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP and Off-Price YOOX should not be viewed as a substitute for LuxExperience Group's segment reporting in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the segment information presented here is not necessarily indicative of LuxExperience Group's results to be expected for any future periods.
THE OUTNET, which was previously managed and monitored as a separate major line of business, was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and later sold on April 30, 2026. Accordingly, financial performance for the comparative period ended September 30, 2025 is reported separately within discontinued operations, and there are no discontinued operations related to THE OUTNET for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Further information on THE OUTNET and the related discontinued operations presentation can be found in Note 8 to our interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included in our Report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on or about the date of this release.
The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026.
Three months ended September 30,
(in millions) (unaudited)
2025
2026
Change
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
245.9
276.6
12.5
Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2)
812
781
(3.8
Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2)
1,997
2,064
3.3
Average Order Value (LTM) (2)
797
884
10.9
Net sales
226.3
250.8
10.8
Gross profit
101.0
115.9
14.8
Gross profit margin(3)
44.6
46.2
160BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
7.9
17.9
128.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3)
3.5
7.1
370BPs
(1)
For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics".
(2)
For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026
Three months ended September 30,
(in millions) (unaudited)
2025
2026
Change
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
224.5
245.2
9.2
Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2)
872
820
(6.0
Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2)
2,381
2,201
(7.6
Average Order Value (LTM) (2)
836
903
8.0
Net sales
212.3
231.0
8.8
Gross profit
100.7
110.3
9.5
Gross profit margin(3)
47.4
47.7
30BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (4)
(10.3
0.7
106.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3)
(4.9
0.3
520BPs
(1)
For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics".
(2)
For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for Luxury NAP MRP was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €5.3 million and include additional expenses of €1.0 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €4.3 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026.
Three months ended September 30,
(in millions) (unaudited)
2025
2026
Change
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
118.6
128.6
8.4
Active Customers (LTM in thousands) (2)
1,121
1,071
(4.4
Total Orders Shipped (LTM in thousands) (2)
2,955
2,965
0.4
Average Order Value (LTM) (2)
256
242
(5.4
Net sales
118.6
128.6
8.4
Gross profit
43.1
47.7
10.8
Gross profit margin(3)
36.3
37.1
80BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (4)
(19.1
(6.0
68.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) (3)
(16.1
(4.6
1,150BPs
(1)
For definitions of GMV, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA refer to "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metrics".
(2)
For definitions of Active Customers, Total Orders Shipped, and Average Order Value, please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on September 16, 2026.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA for Off-Price YOOX was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €2.4 million and include additional expenses of less than €0.1 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €2.4 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Segment Reconciliation
The following tables present the results of our three operating segments and Other, together with intersegment elimination, through Adjusted EBITDA for LuxExperience Group for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026. For the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA"
Three months ended September 30, 2025
Luxury
Luxury
Off-Price
Total
Operating
Intersegment
LuxExperience
(in million) (unaudited)
Mytheresa
NAP MRP
YOOX
Segments
Other (1)
Elimination (2)
Group
Net sales
226.3
212.3
118.6
557.2
19.2
(2.9
573.5
Cost of sales
(125.4
(111.6
(75.5
(312.5
(13.0
2.9
(322.6
Gross profit
101.0
100.7
43.1
244.7
6.2
250.9
Adjusted shipping and payment cost
(36.0
(28.1
(18.5
(82.7
(1.6
(84.3
Marketing expenses
(25.6
(17.6
(6.8
(50.0
0.0
(50.0
Adjusted SG&A expenses
(31.7
(62.0
(35.0
(128.6
(1.5
(130.2
Adjusted other income (expense), net
0.2
(3.3
(1.9
(4.9
0.2
(4.7
Adjusted EBITDA(3) (4)
7.9
(10.3
(19.1
(21.5
3.3
(18.2
(1)
Represents the Online Flagship Stores ("OFS") and Feng-Mao ("FM") businesses, which were progressively wound down during fiscal year 2026. Their financial information was not regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker for resource allocation and performance assessment, and these businesses were therefore not identified as operating segments.
(2)
During the three months ended September 30, 2025, intersegment net sales of €2.9 million between Luxury Mytheresa and THE OUTNET were included in net sales, with an equal amount included in cost of sales. These amounts are eliminated in the intersegment elimination column and have no impact on Adjusted EBITDA.
(3)
The Adjusted EBITDA amount in the LuxExperience Group column agrees with the corresponding amount in Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA'. For the reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA".
(4)
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €5.3 million for Luxury NAP MRP and €2.4 million for Off-Price YOOX, with no impact on Other, and include additional expenses previously allocated to THE OUTNET of €1.0 million, less than €0.1 million and €0.2 million for Luxury NAP MRP, Off-Price YOOX and Other, respectively. The net effects were increases of €4.3 million for Luxury NAP MRP and €2.4 million for Off-Price YOOX and a decrease of €0.2 million for Other, resulting in an aggregate increase in Adjusted EBITDA of €6.5 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Three months ended September 30, 2026
Luxury
Luxury
Off-Price
Total
Operating
Intersegment
LuxExperience
(in million) (unaudited)
Mytheresa
NAP MRP
YOOX
Segments
Other (1)
Elimination
Group
Net sales
250.8
231.0
128.6
610.5
3.6
614.1
Cost of sales
(134.9
(120.8
(80.9
(336.6
(0.6
(337.2
Gross profit
115.9
110.3
47.7
273.9
3.0
276.9
Adjusted shipping and payment cost
(37.0
(32.1
(19.6
(88.6
(2.2
(90.8
Marketing expenses
(26.7
(23.3
(7.4
(57.4
(0.0
(57.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses
(33.9
(53.9
(26.5
(114.3
(1.9
(116.2
Adjusted other income (expense), net
(0.4
(0.3
(0.1
(0.8
0.2
(0.6
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
17.9
0.7
(6.0
12.7
(0.9
11.8
(1)
Represents revenues recognized and expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2026 in connection with the Transitional Services Agreement entered into in connection with the completed sale of THE OUTNET. The Transitional Services Agreement was terminated on July 24, 2026.
(2)
The Adjusted EBITDA amount in the LuxExperience Group column agrees with the corresponding amount in 'Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA'. For the reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026, refer to "Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA".
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from continuing operations
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales for the three months ended September 30:
Three months ended September 30,
(in millions) (unaudited)
2025
2026
Change
Net loss from continuing operations
(87.7
(34.1
61.1
Income tax expense (benefit)
2.6
14.4
462.3
Finance (income) costs, net
1.4
0.4
(72.3
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
12.8
12.0
(6.3
EBITDA
(70.9
(7.2
89.8
Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses(1)
41.5
18.7
(55.8
Share-based compensation(2)
3.5
5.5
55.6
Foreign exchange (gains) losses (3)
7.7
(5.2
(167.8
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
(18.2
11.8
164.5
Net sales
573.5
614.1
7.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(3.2
1.9
510BPs
(1)
Includes professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to actual or potential transactions, certain legal and other expenses, and distribution-center closure costs. Of these expenses, €1.3 million and €17.4 million are included in shipping and payment costs and SG&A expenses, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Of these expenses, €1.1 million and €40.9 million are included in shipping and payment costs and SG&A expenses, respectively, while €0.5 million is reflected as a benefit in other income (expense), net, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Please refer to the adjusted shipping and payment, adjusted SG&A expense and adjusted other income (expense), net, tables in the Results of Operations section in Form 6-K for further details.
(2)
Includes share-based compensation expense recognized during the periods presented for management and supervisory board awards, including applicable long-term incentive awards. These expenses are included in SG&A expenses.
(3)
Includes foreign exchange losses and gains arising on intercompany balances that are recognized in other income (expense), net.
(4)
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, LuxExperience Group Adjusted EBITDA was retrospectively adjusted to exclude intercompany foreign exchange losses of €7.7 million and include additional expenses of €1.2 million previously allocated to THE OUTNET, resulting in a net increase of €6.5 million. These adjustments were already reflected in the year-to-date results presented in the fiscal year 2026 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Reconciliations for Constant Currency
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for LuxExperience for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
589.0
650.4
10.4
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
6.2
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
588.9
644.3
9.4
Net Sales
557.2
610.5
9.6
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
5.8
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
557.2
604.7
8.5
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
245.9
276.6
12.5
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
(0.1
2.1
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
245.9
274.6
11.6
Net Sales
226.3
250.8
10.8
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
(0.1
1.9
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
226.4
248.9
10.0
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
224.5
245.2
9.2
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.1
3.8
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
224.4
241.4
7.6
Net Sales
212.3
231.0
8.8
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.1
3.6
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
212.2
227.5
7.2
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
118.6
128.6
8.4
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
0.3
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
118.6
128.3
8.2
Net Sales
118.6
128.6
8.4
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
0.3
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
118.6
128.3
8.2
(1)
Foreign Exchange Impact means translating current period financial data using the average foreign exchange rates during the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one fiscal year to the next. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2026
Net sales
573,501
614,054
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(322,618
(337,200
Gross profit
250,882
276,854
Shipping and payment cost
(85,338
(92,165
Marketing expenses
(49,999
(57,432
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(174,587
(139,090
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
(12,815
(12,003
Other income (expense), net
(11,893
4,595
Operating loss
(83,750
(19,242
Finance costs
(3,310
(2,977
Finance income
1,952
2,601
Finance costs, net
(1,358
(377
Loss before income taxes
(85,108
(19,619
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,569
(14,448
Net loss from continuing operations
(87,677
(34,067
Loss from discontinued operations net of tax
(10,823
Net loss
(98,499
(34,067
Cash flow hedge
(2,538
1,706
Income taxes related to cash flow hedge
708
(476
Foreign currency translation
6,390
(1,643
Other comprehensive income (loss)
4,560
(413
Comprehensive loss
(93,939
(34,479
Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - continuing operations
(0.63
(0.24
Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - discontinued operations
(0.08
Basic diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - net income (loss)
(0.71
(0.24
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in millions (1)
139.7
141.8
(1)
In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration.
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
June 30,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2026
2026
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill
155,790
155,890
Property and equipment
54,514
53,511
Right-of-use assets
154,127
148,280
Deferred tax assets
23,222
19,608
Non-current financial assets
125,000
125,000
Other non-current assets
18,739
19,348
Total non-current assets
531,392
521,637
Current assets
Inventories
990,273
1,004,115
Trade and other receivables
41,655
22,978
Other assets
196,214
203,823
Cash and cash equivalents
317,702
199,671
Total current assets
1,545,844
1,430,587
Total assets
2,077,236
1,952,224
Shareholders' equity and liabilities
Subscribed capital
2
2
Capital reserve
926,852
932,916
Retained earnings
289,511
255,444
Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses)
4,590
4,177
Total shareholders' equity
1,220,955
1,192,539
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
4,454
3,616
Lease liabilities
145,741
138,260
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,381
3,232
Other non-current liabilities
947
1,502
Total non-current liabilities
153,523
146,610
Current liabilities
Liabilities to banks
5,198
Tax liabilities
12,457
21,061
Lease liabilities
33,315
33,956
Contract liabilities
53,968
57,683
Trade and other payables
239,491
190,569
Other current liabilities
348,932
293,709
Current provisions
14,594
10,899
Total current liabilities
702,758
613,075
Total liabilities
856,281
759,685
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
2,077,236
1,952,224
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Foreign
currency
Total
Subscribed
Capital
Retained
Hedging
translation
shareholders'
(in thousands)
capital
reserve
earnings
reserve
reserve
equity
Balance as of July 1, 2025
2
912,039
457,041
(4,317
1,364,764
Net loss
(98,499
(98,499
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,830
6,390
4,560
Comprehensive loss
(98,499
(1,830
6,390
(93,939
Exercise of share options
1,367
1,367
Share-based compensation
3,531
3,531
Balance as of September 30, 2025
2
916,937
358,542
(1,830
2,073
1,275,724
Balance as of July 1, 2026
2
926,852
289,511
4,590
1,220,955
Net loss
(34,067
(34,067
Other comprehensive income (loss)
1,230
(1,643
(413
Comprehensive loss
(34,067
1,230
(1,643
(34,479
Exercise of share options
571
571
Share-based compensation
5,493
5,493
Balance as of September 30, 2026
2
932,916
255,444
1,230
2,947
1,192,539
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2026
Net loss
(98,499
(34,067
Adjustments for
Depreciation, amortization, impairment losses and gain/loss from asset disposals
12,826
12,002
Finance costs, net
1,358
377
Share-based compensation
3,531
5,493
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,569
14,448
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(20,834
(12,632
(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables
9,426
19,040
(Increase) decrease in other assets
(3,687
(4,758
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
29,546
(53,650
Increase in contract liabilities
3,254
3,522
(Decrease) in trade and other payables
(86,005
(52,500
Income taxes (paid) received
(3,165
(1,591
Interest received on cash held in bank accounts
1,952
710
Net cash used in operating activities
(147,727
(103,609
Expenditure for property, equipment and intangible assets
(1,450
(2,047
Interest received from treasury investments
1,432
Interest received from sublease
258
Principal repayments received from sublease
698
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(1,450
342
Interest paid
(2,752
(2,977
Proceeds from borrowings
22,019
5,198
Lease payments
(10,806
(10,052
Proceeds from exercise of option awards
1,367
571
Net settlement of share-based compensation
(8,133
Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
9,828
(15,394
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,107
630
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(142,456
(118,031
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
603,593
317,702
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
461,138
199,671
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117522788/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
LuxExperience B.V.
David Steinbusch
phone: +49 172 156 3085
email: investors@luxexperience.com
Media Contact for business press
LuxExperience B.V.
Lisa Schulz
mobile: +49 151 11216490
email: lisa.schulz@luxexperience.com