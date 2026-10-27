

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $145.17 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $150.87 million, or $3.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $2.220 billion from $2.067 billion last year.



Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $145.17 Mln. vs. $150.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.77 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.220 Bln vs. $2.067 Bln last year.



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