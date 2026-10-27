

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $855 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $821 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $4.236 billion from $4.059 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $855 Mln. vs. $821 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.00 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.236 Bln vs. $4.059 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.45 To $ 11.55 Full year revenue guidance: 4.5 % To 5.5 %



Looking forward, ITW raises its full year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.05 at the midpoint to a range of $11.45 - $11.55.



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