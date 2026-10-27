

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Pfizer's ELREXFIO (elranatamab) met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in the Phase 3 MagnetisMM-32 trial, reducing the risk of disease progression or death compared with standard treatment regimens.



The study included 523 adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma across 26 countries.



More than 75% of patients receiving ELREXFIO remained free of progression or death at interim analysis, with estimated 18-month PFS of 68%.



No new safety signals were identified. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 27.5% of ELREXFIO-treated patients versus 18.1% in the comparator group.



Pfizer plans to submit the findings to global health authorities and present detailed results at a future medical meeting.



PFE closed on Monday at $29.79, down 0.80%. In pre-market trading, shares are down 0.34% at $29.69.



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