In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Braiin Limited (BRAI) - up 49% at $3.16 AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - up 24% at $11.36 MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) - up 21% at $10.09 ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) - up 20% at $5.99 Dreamland Limited (TDIC) - up 17% at $1.76 Forge Nano Holdings Inc. (NANO) - up 12% at $5.58 JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - up 11% at $2.63 Pomdoctor Limited (POM) - up 11% at $1.25 PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - up 10% at $2.88 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) - up 7% at $1.29

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) - down 12% at $1.05 Masonglory Limited (MSGY) - down 11% at $3.10 Azitra, Inc. (AZTR) - down 10% at $1.36 Xylem Inc. (XYL) - down 9% at $98.89 Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 9% at $1.63 Melar Acquisition Corp. I (MACI) - down 8% at $9.45 DataMEDS AI, Inc. (MEDS) - down 8% at $2.01 Haoxi Health Technology Limited (HAO) - down 8% at $1.85 CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) - down 8% at $1.47 Phaos Technology Holdings (Caym (POAS) - down 8% at $1.38

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX