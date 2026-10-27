

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced major updates to Apple Creator Studio, a collection of creative apps that offers professional tools to creators using Mac, iPad and iPhone.



Final Cut Pro for Mac now includes MotionVFX, which offers a wide range of visual effects, plug-ins, transitions, templates and motion graphics tools. Users can also edit images more easily with Pixelmator Pro. Apple's Content Hub, which provides ready-to-use creative resources, now includes video assets and is available directly in Final Cut Pro.



Logic Pro for Mac is getting a new AI-powered assistant in beta, along with an improved Stem Splitter that can now separate drum sounds from other parts of a song. Its redesigned Browser brings all sounds together and includes music search features and access to the Splice sound library.



Pixelmator Pro is introducing a new feature called Generate Fill. It allows users to change selected parts of an image by describing the changes they want in simple words.



Keynote, Pages and Numbers are also receiving new AI features in beta. These include assistants that understand the content of documents and new support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), which helps automate workflows. The apps will also offer stock videos through the Content Hub, along with new premium themes and templates.



The Apple Creator Studio updates will be available on the App Store in November as a free update for existing subscribers.



New subscribers will pay $12.99 per month or $129 per year in the US. They will also receive a one-month free trial.



Customers who purchase a new Mac or an eligible iPad can get three months of Apple Creator Studio for free.



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