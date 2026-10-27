DJ Commerzbank's SREP capital requirements also reduced for 2027

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank's SREP capital requirements also reduced for 2027 27-Oct-2026 / 14:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) reduced by 5 basis points to 2.10% -- Additional own funds requirement for leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) remains unchanged at 0.1% -- Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA threshold) for Common Equity Tier 1 pro forma at 10.26% of risk-weighted assets (RWA), based on Q2 2026 -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "The fact that our capital requirements have now been reduced for the second year in a row reflects the continued strength and stability of our business model." In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2027. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has been reduced by 5 basis points to 2.10% of total capital. Of which at least 1.18% must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The SREP decision will replace the previous one, with effect from 1 January 2027. "The fact that our capital requirements have now been reduced for the second year in a row reflects the continued strength and stability of our business model. Our profitable growth path and disciplined risk management continue to pay off. A comfortable buffer to the MDA threshold puts us in a strong position to continue providing reliable growth financing while maintaining our capital return policy," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. As of 30 June 2026, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank on Group level amounts to 10.26 % of risk-weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the requirements of the current SREP decision, representing a reduction of 0.03%. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the reduced P2R requirement of 1.18%, the unchanged capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, and the unchanged capital buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions of 1.25%. It also includes the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.77% and the sectoral systemic risk buffer of currently 0.06%. The requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of excessive leverage - P2R-LR), which has been in place since 2023, remains unchanged at 0.1%. The resulting leverage ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.3% as of June 2026. As part of its "Momentum" strategy until 2030, Commerzbank continues to aim for a CET1 ratio of 13.5%. The Bank's CET1 ratio stood at 14.4% at the end of June 2026. Press contact Milad Bayatpoor +49 69 9353-45665 Erik Nebel +49 69 9353-45712 Investors' contact Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706 Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 About Commerzbank With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 447659 EQS News ID: 2423148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 27, 2026 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)