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LS

WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:02
45,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,10047,80019:08
Dow Jones News
27.10.2026 18:21 Uhr
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Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic)

DJ Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic) 

Linedata Services / Key word(s): 9 Month figures 
Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic) 
27-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic) 

Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 27, 2026 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services 
provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR121.4m in the first nine 
months of 2026, stable on a reported basis compared with the first nine months of 2025. On a like-for-like basis, 
revenue was up 1.7%. 

Revenue in EURm     9 months 2025   9 months 2026   Change   Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT   78.9        77.9        -1.3%    +1.5% 
 
LENDING & LEASING   43.1        43.5        +1.0%    +2.0% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA    122.0       121.4       -0.5%    +1.7%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Recurring revenue stood at EUR97.4m at end-September 2026, up EUR0.5m and accounting for 80% of total revenue (+1 pt).

Following the exceptional decline in business activity at the end of 2025 due to the August 2025 cyber incident, activity gradually returned to growth in 2026. After organic growth of 0.5% in the second quarter, the recovery accelerated in the third quarter, with revenue up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching EUR37.2m at end-September 2026, up 6.2%.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%; Q2: EUR25.9m, -7.8%; Q3: EUR25.9m, +14.7%)

The Software division reported revenue of EUR53.8m, down 0.8% on a like-for-like basis. Business activity recovered strongly in Q3 2026, with organic revenue growth of 14.9%, benefiting from a favourable comparison base following the 2025 cyber incident.

The Services division continued to grow in Q3 2026, with a 9.4% increase in revenue at constant structure and exchange rates. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue increased by 6.9% on an organic basis.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%; Q2: EUR16.2m, +12.0%; Q3: EUR13.1m, +1.7%)

Lending & Leasing revenue amounted to EUR43.5m, up 2.0% on a like-for-like basis.

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching EUR13.5m in the first nine months of 2026, up 17.3%.

Outlook

Linedata is continuing its efforts to drive business growth and consolidate its return to organic growth in 2026.

Next communication: full-year 2026 revenue, January 28, 2027, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    Linedata Services 
       27 rue d'Orléans 
       92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
       France 
Internet:   www.linedata.com 
ISIN:     FR0004156297 
LEI Code:   9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506 
EQS News ID: 2423156 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2423156 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2423156&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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