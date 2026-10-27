DJ Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic)

Linedata Services / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Linedata Services: Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic) 27-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine-month 2026 revenue: EUR121.4m (+1.7% organic) Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 27, 2026 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR121.4m in the first nine months of 2026, stable on a reported basis compared with the first nine months of 2025. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 1.7%. Revenue in EURm 9 months 2025 9 months 2026 Change Change at constant structure and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 78.9 77.9 -1.3% +1.5% LENDING & LEASING 43.1 43.5 +1.0% +2.0% TOTAL LINEDATA 122.0 121.4 -0.5% +1.7%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Recurring revenue stood at EUR97.4m at end-September 2026, up EUR0.5m and accounting for 80% of total revenue (+1 pt).

Following the exceptional decline in business activity at the end of 2025 due to the August 2025 cyber incident, activity gradually returned to growth in 2026. After organic growth of 0.5% in the second quarter, the recovery accelerated in the third quarter, with revenue up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching EUR37.2m at end-September 2026, up 6.2%.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%; Q2: EUR25.9m, -7.8%; Q3: EUR25.9m, +14.7%)

The Software division reported revenue of EUR53.8m, down 0.8% on a like-for-like basis. Business activity recovered strongly in Q3 2026, with organic revenue growth of 14.9%, benefiting from a favourable comparison base following the 2025 cyber incident.

The Services division continued to grow in Q3 2026, with a 9.4% increase in revenue at constant structure and exchange rates. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue increased by 6.9% on an organic basis.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%; Q2: EUR16.2m, +12.0%; Q3: EUR13.1m, +1.7%)

Lending & Leasing revenue amounted to EUR43.5m, up 2.0% on a like-for-like basis.

Order intake continued to trend positively, reaching EUR13.5m in the first nine months of 2026, up 17.3%.

Outlook

Linedata is continuing its efforts to drive business growth and consolidate its return to organic growth in 2026.

Next communication: full-year 2026 revenue, January 28, 2027, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 LEI Code: 9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506 EQS News ID: 2423156 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2423156 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2423156&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)