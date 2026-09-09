DJ Linedata Services: 2026 first-half results

Linedata Services Linedata Services: 2026 first-half results 09-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2026 first-half results Revenue: EUR82.4m (-1.3% organic) Net income: EUR7.5m (9.1% of revenue) Neuilly-sur-Seine, September 9, 2026 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global provider of solutions and outsourcing services to the investment management and credit finance industries, is announcing a decline in first-half 2026 results, reflecting reduced business activity compared with H1 2025 (pre-cyber incident) and the impact of non-recurring costs. . EURm H1 2025 H1 2026 Change REVENUE 86.6 82.4 -4.8% EBITDA 18.6 17.0 -8.8% % of revenue 21.5% 20.6% OPERATING INCOME 12.3 10.4 -15.3% % of revenue 14.2% 12.6% NET INCOME 8.0 7.5 -6.7% % of revenue 9.3% 9.1%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Linedata generated first-half of 2026 revenue of EUR82.4m, down 4.8% on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, revenue decreased 1.3%.

The Group confirms a gradual recovery in business in 2026 following the August 2025 cyber incident, with a slight organic increase of 0.5% reported in Q2 2026. Recurring revenue amounted to EUR66.1 million, representing 80.2% of total revenue, compared with 78.5% in the first-half of 2025. At the same time, order intake has picked up, with bookings of EUR28.8m in the first-half of 2026, up 23.4% year over year, driven notably by significant contract renewals.

Operating performances by segment were as follows:

EBITDA margin H1 2025 H1 2026 ASSET MANAGEMENT 17.6% 14.0% LENDING & LEASING 29.0% 32.0% TOTAL 21.5% 20.6%

Results analysis

Consolidated first-half 2026 EBITDA totaled EUR17.0m (20.6% of revenue), representing a EUR1,6m decrease from the year-earlier level.

"Personnel expenses" totaled EUR39.6m, down by EUR7m. The decrease stemmed mainly from the beneficial effects of restructuring measures taken in 2025 and from the increase in capitalized R&D.

"Purchases and external expenses" increased by 19.9% to EUR23.6m due to higher consulting expenses and IT services related to the cyberattack and one-off sales costs.

Net depreciation, amortization and provisions were virtually unchanged at EUR6.6m. Operating income amounted to EUR10.4m, down 15.3%.

Financial results amounted to -EUR0.5m compared with -EUR1.5m in the prior year, thanks to lower interest payments on debt and net currency gains.

After deducting tax expenses of EUR2.4m, down EUR0.3m, net income amounted to EUR7.5m, or 9.1% of revenue (-0.2 points vs. H1 2025).

Balance sheet analysis

Shareholders' equity totaled EUR118.8m at the end of June 2026 compared with EUR120.6m at the end of December 2025. This decrease primarily reflects the year's dividend payment, treasury share buybacks and net income for the half-year period.

Net debt (*) at end-June 2026 stood at EUR59.9m (-EUR7.2m relative to the position at end-December 2025) and represented around 1.9x consolidated 12-month year-on-year EBITDA (**) excluding the impact of IFRS 16 (i.e. a slightly lower ratio than that recorded at end-December 2025), reflecting debt levels under control.

Outlook

During the second half of 2026, Linedata will continue its efforts to consolidate the organic growth achieved in Q2 2026.

Next communication: Q3 2026 revenue, October 27, 2026, after trading.

(*) Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities but including the property lease portfolio.

(**) According to the definition specified in the senior debt contract.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial Communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR - Linedata - RS 2026 - 09092026 VENG VF

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2396660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2396660 09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 09, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)