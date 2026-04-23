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WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 08:08
44,200 Euro
+0,23 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00045,00019:30
Dow Jones News
23.04.2026 18:21 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Linedata Services: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%)

DJ Linedata Services: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%) 
23-Apr-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%) 

Revenue in EURm      Q1 2025    Q1 2026    Change    Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT    28.2      26.0      -7.8%     -0.4% 
 
LENDING & LEASING    15.8      14.2      -9.8%     -7.6% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA     44.0      40.2      -8.5%     -3.0%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 23, 2026 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated EUR40.2m in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, down 8.5% on a reported basis. Restated for an unfavorable currency effect of -EUR2.8m and a scope effect of +EUR0.4m, revenue in Q1 2026 was down -3.0% on a like-for-like basis compared with Q1 2025.

Recurring revenue for the period amounted to EUR32.4m, accounting for 81% of total revenue.

Owing to a delay in Q2 2025 sales prospecting following a cyberattack, and to unfavorable currency effects, order intake in Q1 2026 stood at EUR10.4m, down 28.7% from Q1 2025.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%)

The Asset Management segment reported revenue of EUR26.0m in Q1 2026, almost stable on an organic basis.

Revenue for the Software division totaled EUR18.1m, down 4.3% on a like-for-like basis. Business activity continues to benefit from the resilience of Funds Services applications, but the consulting business for Front Office clients dipped temporarily.

In contrast, at EUR7.9m, revenue for the Services Division continued to grow, with an organic increase of 9.3%, driven by co-sourcing offers.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%)

Lending & Leasing revenue decreased in Q1 2026 to EUR14.2m, down 7.6% at constant scope and exchange rates. This performance was primarily due to unfavorable comparison base in the first quarter.

Outlook

Linedata is continuing to make every effort to return to its growth trajectory.

Next communication: Half-year revenue, July 23, 2026 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial Communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires T1 2026 TRAD ENG VF 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2313824 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2313824 23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2313824&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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