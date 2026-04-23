DJ Linedata Services: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%) 23-Apr-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2026 revenue: EUR40.2m (-8.5%) Revenue in EURm Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Change Change at constant structure and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 28.2 26.0 -7.8% -0.4% LENDING & LEASING 15.8 14.2 -9.8% -7.6% TOTAL LINEDATA 44.0 40.2 -8.5% -3.0%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 23, 2026 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated EUR40.2m in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, down 8.5% on a reported basis. Restated for an unfavorable currency effect of -EUR2.8m and a scope effect of +EUR0.4m, revenue in Q1 2026 was down -3.0% on a like-for-like basis compared with Q1 2025.

Recurring revenue for the period amounted to EUR32.4m, accounting for 81% of total revenue.

Owing to a delay in Q2 2025 sales prospecting following a cyberattack, and to unfavorable currency effects, order intake in Q1 2026 stood at EUR10.4m, down 28.7% from Q1 2025.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%)

The Asset Management segment reported revenue of EUR26.0m in Q1 2026, almost stable on an organic basis.

Revenue for the Software division totaled EUR18.1m, down 4.3% on a like-for-like basis. Business activity continues to benefit from the resilience of Funds Services applications, but the consulting business for Front Office clients dipped temporarily.

In contrast, at EUR7.9m, revenue for the Services Division continued to grow, with an organic increase of 9.3%, driven by co-sourcing offers.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%)

Lending & Leasing revenue decreased in Q1 2026 to EUR14.2m, down 7.6% at constant scope and exchange rates. This performance was primarily due to unfavorable comparison base in the first quarter.

Outlook

Linedata is continuing to make every effort to return to its growth trajectory.

Next communication: Half-year revenue, July 23, 2026 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial Communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires T1 2026 TRAD ENG VF

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2313824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2313824 23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2313824&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)