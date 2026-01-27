Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Stuttgart
27.01.26 | 18:18
39,100 Euro
-1,01 % -0,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,10040,10018:41
Dow Jones News
27.01.2026 18:21 Uhr
Linedata Services: 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%)

DJ Linedata Services: 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%) 
27-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%) 

Neuilly-sur-Seine, January 27, 2026 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing 
 
services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025, a 
decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous year, in line with the business forecast provided at the time of publication 
of the 9-month 2025 revenue report. On a like-for-like basis (excluding currency effects and the acquisition of nRoad), 
the decline was 6.1%. 

                                 Change at 
 
                                 constant 
Revenue in EURm      2024     2025     Change 
                         structure and 
 
                                 exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT     120.7    106.7    -11.7%    -10.0% 
 
LENDING & LEASING    63.0     63.0     +0.0%     +1.5% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA      183.7    169.6    -7.7%     -6.1%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

After a 3rd quarter of 2025 strongly impacted by the August 2025 cyberattack, activity gradually picked up at the end of the year with a return to growth in the 4th quarter of the Lending & Leasing segment and the Asset Management Services division. Only the Asset Management Software division, the most affected by this attack, posted a decline in activity in the last quarter.

Recurring revenue for the year was EUR133.1m, representing 78% of total revenue.

Order intake for the 4th quarter of 2025 reached EUR22.2m, a slight 1.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. For the entire year, bookings totaled EUR57.3m, representing a 27.4% decrease.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%; Q2: EUR28.1m, -7.3%; Q3: EUR22.6m, -28.0%; Q4: EUR27.7m, -6.9%)

Revenue in the Asset Management segment reached EUR106.7m, down 10.0% organically, entirely due to the Software division. The mobilization of sales teams to support customers affected by the cyberattack resulted in reduced prospecting activities, leading to a decline in commercial activity. For the year, order intake totalled EUR30.6m, representing a decline of 19.1%.

The Software division's 2025 revenue reached EUR75.4m, down 15.9% organically, mainly due to the cyberattack.

In contrast, the Services division performed well, with revenue of EUR31.3m, representing a 7.5% increase on a comparable basis, benefiting from the momentum of co-sourcing offerings.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%; Q2: EUR14.5m, -6.4%; Q3: EUR12.8m, -5.2%; Q4: EUR19.9m, +3.1%)

Revenue in the Lending & Leasing segment remained stable in 2025 at EUR63.0m, consolidating several years of sustained growth. Bookings were EUR26.7m, a 35.1% decline, due to a 2024 base effect related to an exceptional order.

Outlook

Given the decline in revenue and exceptional expenses related to the cyber event, Linedata confirms a one-time decrease in its operating profitability indicators for 2025.

The Group has already implemented a cost-cutting plan to adjust its structure based on its activity.

Next communication: 2025 annual results, February 11, 2026 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in

20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset

management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B

FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
               Financial Communication 
Finance Department 
               +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 
               info@capvalue.fr 
infofinances@linedata.com 
               www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Linedata - PR Revenue 2025 VDEF 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   2266718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2266718 27-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
