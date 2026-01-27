DJ Linedata Services: 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%) 27-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 revenue: EUR169.6m (-7.7%) Neuilly-sur-Seine, January 27, 2026 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025, a decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous year, in line with the business forecast provided at the time of publication of the 9-month 2025 revenue report. On a like-for-like basis (excluding currency effects and the acquisition of nRoad), the decline was 6.1%. Change at constant Revenue in EURm 2024 2025 Change structure and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 120.7 106.7 -11.7% -10.0% LENDING & LEASING 63.0 63.0 +0.0% +1.5% TOTAL LINEDATA 183.7 169.6 -7.7% -6.1%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

After a 3rd quarter of 2025 strongly impacted by the August 2025 cyberattack, activity gradually picked up at the end of the year with a return to growth in the 4th quarter of the Lending & Leasing segment and the Asset Management Services division. Only the Asset Management Software division, the most affected by this attack, posted a decline in activity in the last quarter.

Recurring revenue for the year was EUR133.1m, representing 78% of total revenue.

Order intake for the 4th quarter of 2025 reached EUR22.2m, a slight 1.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. For the entire year, bookings totaled EUR57.3m, representing a 27.4% decrease.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%; Q2: EUR28.1m, -7.3%; Q3: EUR22.6m, -28.0%; Q4: EUR27.7m, -6.9%)

Revenue in the Asset Management segment reached EUR106.7m, down 10.0% organically, entirely due to the Software division. The mobilization of sales teams to support customers affected by the cyberattack resulted in reduced prospecting activities, leading to a decline in commercial activity. For the year, order intake totalled EUR30.6m, representing a decline of 19.1%.

The Software division's 2025 revenue reached EUR75.4m, down 15.9% organically, mainly due to the cyberattack.

In contrast, the Services division performed well, with revenue of EUR31.3m, representing a 7.5% increase on a comparable basis, benefiting from the momentum of co-sourcing offerings.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%; Q2: EUR14.5m, -6.4%; Q3: EUR12.8m, -5.2%; Q4: EUR19.9m, +3.1%)

Revenue in the Lending & Leasing segment remained stable in 2025 at EUR63.0m, consolidating several years of sustained growth. Bookings were EUR26.7m, a 35.1% decline, due to a 2024 base effect related to an exceptional order.

Outlook

Given the decline in revenue and exceptional expenses related to the cyber event, Linedata confirms a one-time decrease in its operating profitability indicators for 2025.

The Group has already implemented a cost-cutting plan to adjust its structure based on its activity.

Next communication: 2025 annual results, February 11, 2026 after trading.

