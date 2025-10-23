Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:14
50,20 Euro
-0,40 % -0,20
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60050,8018:44
Dow Jones News
23.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: Nine-month 2025 revenue: EUR122.0m (-9.4%)

DJ Linedata Services: Nine-month 2025 revenue: EUR122.0m (-9.4%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Nine-month 2025 revenue: EUR122.0m (-9.4%) 
23-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Nine-month 2025 revenue: EUR122.0m (-9.4%) 

Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 23, 2025 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services 
provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR122.0m in the first nine 
months of 2025, down 9.4% compared with the same period in 2024. Restated for the effect of the acquisition of NRoad 
for +EUR0.8m and exchange rate effects for -EUR1.8m, revenue declined by 8.6% on an organic basis. 

Revenue in EURm     9 months 2024   9 months 2025   Change   Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT   90.9        78.9        -13.2%   -12.6% 
 
LENDING & LEASING   43.7        43.1        -1.4%    -0.4% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA    134.6       122.0       -9.4%    -8.6%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Recurring revenue stood at EUR96.8m at the end of September 2025, compared with EUR103.4m at the end of September 2024, and accounted for 79% of total revenue.

After a slight slowdown in business activity in the first half of the year, revenue declined more sharply in the third quarter. This trend worsened due to the impact of the cyberattack in August 2025, which required the operational teams to focus on restoring service and the sales teams to support the clients impacted by the attack, at the expense of prospecting.

Order intake declined in the third-quarter of 2025, totaling EUR11.7m, compared to EUR14.9m in the third-quarter of 2024. In the first nine months of the year, bookings amounted to EUR35.0m, down 38.5%.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%; Q2: EUR28.1m, -7.3%; Q3: EUR22.6m, -28.0%)

The Software division reported revenue of EUR55.5m in the first nine months of 2025, down 18.8% compared to the same period in 2024. The decline was more significant internationally, due to the end of AMP migrations and the effects of the cyberattack in the third Quarter 2025.

The Services division reported revenue of EUR23.4m, up 3.6% on a reported basis and 6.5% at constant exchange rates, driven by strong sales momentum.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%; Q2: EUR14.5m, -6.4%; Q3: EUR12.8m, -5.2%)

Lending & Leasing revenue remained nearly stable on an organic basis (-0.4%) during the first nine months of 2025 despite the order intake decrease, at EUR11.5m

Outlook

Linedata anticipates a 5% to 10% decrease in revenue for the full year of 2025 owing to unfavorable market conditions and the impact of the cyberattack on its business activity in the second half of the year.

Given the substantial share of fixed costs in the Group's financial model, this decrease in revenue will result in a temporary reduction in performance indicators in 2025. To offset this decline in profitability, Linedata has already implemented operational efficiency measures, the full effects of which will be felt in the 2026 financial year.

Next communication: 2025 revenue, January 27, 2026, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,300 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR183.7m in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial Communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Linedata - PR Revenue Q3 2025 EN VF 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2217902 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2217902 23-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.