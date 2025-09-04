Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 18:02
59,40 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
04.09.2025 18:45 Uhr
Linedata Services: First-half 2025 results

DJ Linedata Services: First-half 2025 results 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: First-half 2025 results 
04-Sep-2025 / 18:09 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
First-half 2025 results 
 
Revenue: EUR86.6m (-3.5%) 
 
Net profit: EUR8.0m (9.3% of revenue) 
 
  
 
  
 
Neuilly-sur-Seine, September 4, 2025 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the 
investment management and credit finance industries, announces a decline in first-half 2025 results due to a slowdown 
in activity and the continuation of key recruitments to prepare for the future. 
 
  
 
EURm          H1 2024    H1 2025    Change 
 
Revenue       89.7      86.6      -3.5% 
 
EBITDA        22.0      18.6 
                    -15.2% 
% of revenue     24.5%     21.5% 
 
EBIT         15.4      12.3 
                    -20.6% 
% of revenue     17,2%     14.2% 
 
Net profit      10.6      8.0 
                    -23.8% 
% revenue      11.8%     9.3%

Rounded, unaudited figures

In H1 2025, Linedata recorded revenue of EUR86.6m, down by 3.5% on a reported basis. On a constant structure and exchange rate basis, the decline was 3.7%.

The Lending & Leasing segment, with a revenue of EUR30.3m, showed slight growth of 0.3%, demonstrating good resilience. Asset Management, at EUR56.3m, saw a decline of 5.4%.

Operational performance is as follows: 

EBITDA margin       H1 2024    H1 2025 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT     24.3%     17.6% 
 
LENDING & LEASING     24.9%     29.0% 
 
TOTAL           24.5%     21.5%

Analysis of results

The consolidated EBITDA for H1 2025 is EUR18.6m (representing 21.5% of revenue), which is a decrease of EUR3.3m compared to the same period of the previous financial year. This decline is mainly due to reduced activity during the period, a product mix in Asset Management with a stronger contribution from the Services segment, and additional recruitments in key geographic areas

"Payroll costs" amounted to EUR46.7m, showing a moderate increase of 1.0%. This includes investments particularly in resources for Global Services and in senior roles for Asset Management.

The "Purchases and external costs" item increased by 2.9% to EUR19.7m, due to greater reliance on subcontracting for Services and consultancy fees related to the strategic plan.

Net amortization and provisions are nearly stable at EUR6.4m, contributing to an operational income of EUR12.3m, which represents a decline of 20.6% compared to H1 2024.

The financial result amounted to -EUR1.5m compared to -EUR1.4m for the previous financial year. After booking a tax burden of EUR2.7m, down by EUR0.8m, net profit amounts to EUR8.0m, representing 9.3% of revenue.

Balance sheet analysis

The equity amounted to EUR116.3m on June 30th, 2025, compared to EUR138.4m on December 31st, 2024. This change takes into account the annual dividend, share buybacks amounting to EUR8.6m during the semester to deliver the AGA plan, and negative currency translation adjustments of -EUR13.7m.

Net debt (*) reached EUR53.0m, representing approximately 1.1x consolidated EBITDA (**) on a rolling 12-month period and excluding the impact of IFRS 16 (1.0x on December 31st, 2024), reflecting a low level of indebtedness.

Post-closing event

Linedata informed the market on August 14th, 2025, that the group had been the target of a cyberattack, which took the form of malicious encryption of data hosted on a domain of the Asset Management business line.

With the assistance of a cybersecurity firm, the group immediately implemented a plan, with support from its clients, to restore their systems and enable the resumption of their operations as quickly and safely as possible. At the time of this release, almost all affected clients have regained access to their environments.

From a financial standpoint, this incident resulted in some additional expenses and operational losses, a portion of which is covered by a dedicated insurance policy.

Outlook

As the cyber incident occurred very recently, it is still too early to precisely assess the potential impact on the Group's activity and financial performance. The Company will inform the market of any significant developments. This event does not call into question the Group's solid fundamentals or its medium-term strategic objectives.

Next communication: Q3 2025 revenue on October 23, 2025, after trading.

(*) excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities but including outstanding real estate lease liabilities (**) as defined by the senior debt agreement

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183,7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR - Linedata - H1 2025 Results - 04092025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2193324 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2193324 04-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193324&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
