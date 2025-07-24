Anzeige
WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 09:21
72,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,0074,2018:45
24.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
24.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
Linedata Services: First-half 2025 revenue: EUR86.6m (-3.5%)

DJ Linedata Services: First-half 2025 revenue: EUR86.6m (-3.5%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: First-half 2025 revenue: EUR86.6m (-3.5%) 
24-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
First-half 2025 revenue: EUR86.6m (-3.5%) 
 
  
 
EURm           H1 2024    H1 2025    Change    Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT    59.5      56.3      -5.4%     -6.1% 
 
LENDING & LEASING    30.2      30.3      +0.3%     +0.8% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA     89.7      86.6      -3.5%     -3.7%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, July 24, 2025 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR86.6m in the first half of 2025, a 3.5% decrease compared with the first half of 2024. On a constant structure and exchange rate basis, the decrease comes out at -3.7%.

Recurring revenue accounted for 79% of total revenue in the first- half of 2025, stable compared with the first- half of 2024, for an absolute value of EUR68.0m, down EUR2.8m.

Order intake totaled EUR23.3m, down 24.9%, excluding EUR11m in exceptional orders signed in the first- half of 2024.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%; Q2: EUR28.1m, -7.3%)

The Software division posted revenues of EUR40.4m in H1 2025, down 8.6% on a reported basis and down 9.9% like-for-like, notably excluding income of EUR0.6m generated by the NRoad acquisition. In 2025, with most of the migration projects of existing clients to the new AMP platform having now been completed, the Software division's business activity has decreased temporarily pending the signing of new modules.

The Services division generated revenue of EUR15.9m, up 3.8% on a reported basis and 4.8% on an organic basis. This performance was driven by the success of the co-sourcing offerings.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%; Q2: EUR14.5m, -6.4%)

Revenue for the Lending & Leasing segment was stable in H1 2025 on a reported basis. At constant structure and exchange rates, revenue was up slightly, by 0.8%.

Outlook

Linedata anticipates a contraction in its operating margin by end-June 2025, reflecting lower business activity during the first half of the year. Linedata is mobilizing its sales force to deliver an improved second semester.

Next communication: Half-year results, September 4, 2025, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years of experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries, 700 clients and 1,300 employees, Linedata combines technology with a human-centric approach to provide global solutions to asset management, insurance and credit professionals. Linedata supports companies in their development and strengthens the growth of its clients. Linedata generated revenue of EUR183.7m in 2024. Linedata is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP www.linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial Communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires S1 2025 VF UK 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2173782 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2173782 24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173782&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
