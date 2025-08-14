Anzeige
WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297
München
14.08.25 | 08:04
61,60 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,4061,6023:00
14.08.2025 23:33 Uhr
Linedata Services: Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses

DJ Linedata Services: Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses 
14-Aug-2025 / 23:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses 
 
  
 
Neuilly-sur-Seine, 14 August 2025 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services 
provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, announces that it was the victim of a 
cybersecurity incident on August 11, 2025. 
 
  
 
The ongoing in-depth investigation, conducted with the support of a specialized cybersecurity firm and aimed at 
determining the nature and exact scope of the incident, has revealed the malicious encryption of data hosted on a 
domain belonging to the Asset Management business line. Other hosting domains and other business lines are not 
affected. 
 
  
 
The company immediately implemented measures to contain the threat, protect data, and inform its customers. It is 
actively working to restore its systems fully and is entirely committed to resuming operations within the timeframe 
required to restore services securely.   
 
  
 
The group has also notified law enforcement in relevant jurisdictions. 
 
  
 
"We regret this incident and sincerely thank our customers for their understanding and support. We are taking the 
necessary measures and mobilizing all our resources to mitigate the impact of this incident on their businesses", 
states Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO of Linedata. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
ABOUT LINEDATA 
 
  
 
With over 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global 
humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to 
evolve and to operate at the highest levels. 
 
Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183,7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris 
compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. 
 
www.linedata.com 
 
  
 
  
 
Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Linedata PR announcement - Cybersecurity Incident - VF_ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2184300 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2184300 14-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2025 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
