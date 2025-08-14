DJ Linedata Services: Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses 14-Aug-2025 / 23:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Linedata Victim of a Cybersecurity Incident on One of Its Businesses Neuilly-sur-Seine, 14 August 2025 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, announces that it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident on August 11, 2025. The ongoing in-depth investigation, conducted with the support of a specialized cybersecurity firm and aimed at determining the nature and exact scope of the incident, has revealed the malicious encryption of data hosted on a domain belonging to the Asset Management business line. Other hosting domains and other business lines are not affected. The company immediately implemented measures to contain the threat, protect data, and inform its customers. It is actively working to restore its systems fully and is entirely committed to resuming operations within the timeframe required to restore services securely. The group has also notified law enforcement in relevant jurisdictions. "We regret this incident and sincerely thank our customers for their understanding and support. We are taking the necessary measures and mobilizing all our resources to mitigate the impact of this incident on their businesses", states Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO of Linedata. ABOUT LINEDATA With over 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels. Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183,7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

