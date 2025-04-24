DJ Linedata Services: First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%) 24-Apr-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%) EURm 2024 2025 Change Change at constant scope and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 29.2 28.2 -3,3% -6.1% LENDING & LEASING 14.7 15.8 +7.3% +7.0% TOTAL LINEDATA 43.9 44.0 +0.2% -1.7%

Rounded and unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 24, 2025 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR44.0m in first-quarter 2025, stable compared with first-quarter 2024 but with contrasted performances between the Asset Management segment, down 3.3%, and the Lending & Leasing segment, up 7.3%. Restated for a favorable currency effect (EUR0.7m) and scope effect (EUR0.1m), like-for-like revenue was down 1.7% compared with Q1 2024.

Recurring revenue totaled EUR35.2m, accounting for 80% of total revenue, and was stable compared to last year

Amid a deteriorated economic environment, sales activity contracted, with order intake of EUR14.7m, down 29.1% compared with Q1 2024.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%)

The Asset Management segment was down slightly in Q1 2025, by 3.3%, with both divisions contributing to the decrease. Order intake came out at EUR11.1m, close to the Q1 2024 performance (-EUR0.4m).

The Software division posted revenue of EUR20.2m, down 3.8% on a reported basis and down 6.5% like-for-like. The business benefited from the resilience of Funds Services applications but was adversely affected by a slight downturn in revenue with hedge fund customers.

Revenue for the Services division amounted to EUR8.0m, for a more limited decrease of 2.0% on a reported basis and 5.1% on an organic basis. Co-sourcing revenue continued to trend positively, up 2.9%, with the decline resulting primarily from the consulting business, which is more volatile.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%)

Revenue for the Lending & Leasing segment grew sharply in Q1 2025, totaling EUR15.8m, for a 7.3% increase on a reported basis (+7.0% like-for-like). Growth was driven by the Group's two flagship platforms, Linedata Ekip360 and Linedata Capitalstream.

With no major contracts signed since the start of the financial year, order intake in Q1 2025 was down 61.5% to EUR3.6m.

Outlook

The recent acquisition of Nroad will contribute to Linedata's innovation strategy, particularly in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

Next communication: Half year revenue 2025, on July 24, 2025 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 26 years of experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries, helping its clients evolve and operate at the highest levels. Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires T1 2025 V2.1_EN_VF

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2123580 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2123580 24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)