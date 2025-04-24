Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
24.04.25
09:16 Uhr
72,80 Euro
+2,40
+3,41 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,8075,0018:42
Dow Jones News
24.04.2025 18:21 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Linedata Services: First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%) 
24-Apr-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
First-quarter 2025 revenue: EUR44.0m (+0.2%) 
 
EURm        2024 2025 Change Change at constant scope and exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 29.2 28.2 -3,3% -6.1% 
LENDING & LEASING 14.7 15.8 +7.3% +7.0% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  43.9 44.0 +0.2% -1.7%

Rounded and unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 24, 2025 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR44.0m in first-quarter 2025, stable compared with first-quarter 2024 but with contrasted performances between the Asset Management segment, down 3.3%, and the Lending & Leasing segment, up 7.3%. Restated for a favorable currency effect (EUR0.7m) and scope effect (EUR0.1m), like-for-like revenue was down 1.7% compared with Q1 2024.

Recurring revenue totaled EUR35.2m, accounting for 80% of total revenue, and was stable compared to last year

Amid a deteriorated economic environment, sales activity contracted, with order intake of EUR14.7m, down 29.1% compared with Q1 2024.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.2m, -3.3%)

The Asset Management segment was down slightly in Q1 2025, by 3.3%, with both divisions contributing to the decrease. Order intake came out at EUR11.1m, close to the Q1 2024 performance (-EUR0.4m).

The Software division posted revenue of EUR20.2m, down 3.8% on a reported basis and down 6.5% like-for-like. The business benefited from the resilience of Funds Services applications but was adversely affected by a slight downturn in revenue with hedge fund customers.

Revenue for the Services division amounted to EUR8.0m, for a more limited decrease of 2.0% on a reported basis and 5.1% on an organic basis. Co-sourcing revenue continued to trend positively, up 2.9%, with the decline resulting primarily from the consulting business, which is more volatile.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR15.8m, +7.3%)

Revenue for the Lending & Leasing segment grew sharply in Q1 2025, totaling EUR15.8m, for a 7.3% increase on a reported basis (+7.0% like-for-like). Growth was driven by the Group's two flagship platforms, Linedata Ekip360 and Linedata Capitalstream.

With no major contracts signed since the start of the financial year, order intake in Q1 2025 was down 61.5% to EUR3.6m.

Outlook

The recent acquisition of Nroad will contribute to Linedata's innovation strategy, particularly in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

Next communication: Half year revenue 2025, on July 24, 2025 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 26 years of experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries, helping its clients evolve and operate at the highest levels. Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP www.linedata.com 

Linedata          Cap Value 
Finance Department     Financial communication 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28    +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr 
              www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires T1 2025 V2.1_EN_VF 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2123580 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2123580 24-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.