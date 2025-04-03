DJ Linedata Services: Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD 03-Apr-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD The acquisition brings together complementary AI technologies and deep financial software & data expertise to accelerate innovation. Paris, Boston, New York, Pune, Mumbai, Hong Kong, London, April 2, 2025 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology, data, and services, today announced the acquisition of NROAD, a proven specialist in AI-enabled automated unstructured financial data processing based in Boston and Pune, India. This strategic milestone enhances Linedata's capabilities and transforms its approach to helping financial institutions manage complex, volatile, and unstructured data through AI. As financial data volumes continue to grow exponentially, the acquisition, combining NROAD's shared vision, will help clients streamline operations, reduce costs, and uncover deeper insights. By integrating NROAD's specialized AI agents, domain-specific solutions, and its proprietary CONVUS platform into Linedata's portfolio, the unified company will deliver a more powerful suite of tools for asset managers, credit institutions, and compliance teams. With the integration, Linedata will be able to address a growing demand for scalable AI-driven solutions that accelerate decision-making and improve operational resilience. The acquisition also strengthens Linedata's position in the U.S. market, leveraging NROAD's strong regional presence, while expanding its AI bench. NROAD's existing clients-including global banks, rating agencies, and payment processors-will benefit from enhanced infrastructure, broader support, and an expanded roadmap for innovation. "We are delighted to welcome NROAD to the Linedata family," said Anvaraly Jiva, Founder and CEO of Linedata. "This acquisition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in transformative technologies that enable our clients to excel in today's data-driven environment. NROAD's AI-powered financial data processing expertise perfectly aligns with our strategic vision, allowing us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Aashish and his team of seasoned executives, including data scientists and AI experts bring extensive experience in building and marketing successful fintech solutions for enterprises, which will be key in integrating and promoting a combined offering. Having them onboard is a new and thrilling step for Linedata." Aashish Mehta, Founder and CEO of NROAD, stated, "Joining Linedata represents a significant milestone for NROAD. Linedata's global reach and established infrastructure will allow us to expand the reach of our AI solutions, accelerate our growth, and, more importantly, fast-track innovation and create additional value for our clients. We are excited to collaborate with Linedata to drive innovation and transform how financial enterprises manage and leverage unstructured data." ABOUT LINEDATA With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries, helping its clients evolve and operate at the highest levels. Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com About nRoad NROAD transforms financial services with targeted AI agents and vertical solutions that process unstructured content at scale. Leveraging years of experience creating innovative fintech solutions for enterprises, we solve the industry's complex data challenges with intelligent automation, empowering enterprises to streamline operations, boost accuracy, and drive strategic decisions. Our team's deep understanding of enterprise nuances ensures our domain-led AI seamlessly optimizes critical financial workflows. NROAD is dedicated to AI innovation, providing the tools and insights needed to thrive in the data-driven future. We build AI that understands the unstructured content and language of finance. 