WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
03.04.25
08:11 Uhr
77,00 Euro
-0,20
-0,26 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,0077,2019:01
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025 18:21 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Linedata Services: Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD 
03-Apr-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Linedata Invests in Future of Finance: Acquires AI Specialist NROAD 
The acquisition brings together complementary AI technologies and deep financial software & data expertise to 
accelerate innovation. 
 
Paris, Boston, New York, Pune, Mumbai, Hong Kong, London, April 2, 2025 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global 
provider of asset management and credit technology, data, and services, today announced the acquisition of NROAD, a 
proven specialist in AI-enabled automated unstructured financial data processing based in Boston and Pune, India. 
 
This strategic milestone enhances Linedata's capabilities and transforms its approach to helping financial institutions 
manage complex, volatile, and unstructured data through AI. As financial data volumes continue to grow exponentially, 
the acquisition, combining NROAD's shared vision, will help clients streamline operations, reduce costs, and uncover 
deeper insights. 
 
By integrating NROAD's specialized AI agents, domain-specific solutions, and its proprietary CONVUS platform into 
Linedata's portfolio, the unified company will deliver a more powerful suite of tools for asset managers, credit 
institutions, and compliance teams. With the integration, Linedata will be able to address a growing demand for 
scalable AI-driven solutions that accelerate decision-making and improve operational resilience. 
 
The acquisition also strengthens Linedata's position in the U.S. market, leveraging NROAD's strong regional presence, 
while expanding its AI bench. NROAD's existing clients-including global banks, rating agencies, and payment 
processors-will benefit from enhanced infrastructure, broader support, and an expanded roadmap for innovation. 
 
"We are delighted to welcome NROAD to the Linedata family," said Anvaraly Jiva, Founder and CEO of Linedata. "This 
acquisition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in transformative technologies that enable our clients 
to excel in today's data-driven environment. NROAD's AI-powered financial data processing expertise perfectly aligns 
with our strategic vision, allowing us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Aashish and his team of seasoned 
executives, including data scientists and AI experts bring extensive experience in building and marketing successful 
fintech solutions for enterprises, which will be key in integrating and promoting a combined offering. Having them 
onboard is a new and thrilling step for Linedata." 
 
Aashish Mehta, Founder and CEO of NROAD, stated, "Joining Linedata represents a significant milestone for NROAD. 
Linedata's global reach and established infrastructure will allow us to expand the reach of our AI solutions, 
accelerate our growth, and, more importantly, fast-track innovation and create additional value for our clients. We are 
excited to collaborate with Linedata to drive innovation and transform how financial enterprises manage and leverage 
unstructured data." 
 
 
 
ABOUT LINEDATA 
 
With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide 
global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries, helping its clients 
evolve and operate at the highest levels. 
Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.7 million in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris 
compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com 
 
 
About nRoad 
 
NROAD transforms financial services with targeted AI agents and vertical solutions that process unstructured content at 
scale. Leveraging years of experience creating innovative fintech solutions for enterprises, we solve the industry's 
complex data challenges with intelligent automation, empowering enterprises to streamline operations, boost accuracy, 
and drive strategic decisions. Our team's deep understanding of enterprise nuances ensures our domain-led AI seamlessly 
optimizes critical financial workflows. NROAD is dedicated to AI innovation, providing the tools and insights needed to 
thrive in the data-driven future. We build AI that understands the unstructured content and language of finance. 
 
Press contact 
 
Linedata 
Aurélia Szymanski 
+33 6 63 72 94 14 
Aurelia.Szymanski@se.linedata.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR_Linedata Invests in Future of Finance_Acquires AI specialist NROAD_02042025 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2111420 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2111420 03-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
