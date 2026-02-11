DJ Linedata Services: 2025 Annual Results - Revenue: EUR169.6 m (-7.7%) EBITDA margin: 22.1% of revenue

Linedata Services Linedata Services: 2025 Annual Results - Revenue: EUR169.6 m (-7.7%) EBITDA margin: 22.1% of revenue 11-Feb-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 Annual Results Revenue: EUR169.6 m (-7.7%) EBITDA margin: 22.1% of revenue In MEUR 2024 2025 Change REVENUE 183.7 169.6 -7.7% EBITDA 54.3 37.5 -30.9% % of revenue 29.6% 22.1% OPERATING INCOME 39.9 22.6 -43.3% % of revenue 21.7% 13.3% NET INCOME 28.1 14.7 -47.9% % of revenue 15.3% 8.6%

Rounded and audited figures

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 11 February 2026 - The Board of Directors of Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, closed the 2025 financial statements on February 10, 2026. These results are lower than those of last year, due to the impact of the cyberattack in August 2025.

In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR169.6m, down 7.7% on a reported basis and down 6.1% on an organic basis. The cyber incident, which occurred in August 2025 has slowed down the pace of new projects and focused the teams' attention on the return to normal of impacted customers.

Due to the one-off costs incurred to manage the cyber crisis, ensure the restart of affected applications and strengthen the robustness of its IT environments, Linedata posted an EBITDA margin to 22.1% in 2025.

Operational performance is as follows:

EBITDA margin rate 2024 2025 ASSET MANAGEMENT 28,3% 15,1% LENDING & LEASING 31,9% 34,0% TOTAL 29,6% 22,1%

Asset Management

Asset Management revenue was EUR106.7m, down 10.0% organically, entirely attributable to the Software division, mainly due to the cyberattack. On the other hand, the Services division posted sustained organic growth of 7.5%. Asset Management EBITDA was impacted by the non-recurring costs of the consequences of the cyber incident. It amounted to EUR16.1m.

Lending & Leasing

Revenue in the Lending & Leasing segment was EUR63.0m in 2025, up 1.5% organically. EBITDA was EUR21.4m.

Analysis of the results

Consolidated EBITDA was EUR37.5m, down 30.9%. "Personnel expenses" remained stable at EUR87.1m despite the decline in activity. They particularly include non-recurring start-up costs made necessary by the decrease in revenue and the full-year impact of strategic recruitments in 2024. "Purchases and external expenses" rose by EUR4.9m, mainly due to fees for assistance in the management of the cyber crisis and consulting as part of the Group's strategic plan.

Overall, the EBITDA margin remained robust and posted 22.1% of revenue. Excluding the costs directly linked to the cyber event in 2025, estimated at EUR7m, the restated 2025 EBITDA margin would be over 26%.

Operating income, at EUR22.6m, declined by 43.3%, due to the accelerated depreciation of servers decommissioned following the cyber attack.

After accounting for a financial loss of -EUR2.6m and a tax expense of EUR5.4m, net income amounted to EUR14.7m, resulting in a net margin of 8.6%.

Net earnings per share (EPS) reached EUR3.04 in 2025, compared to EUR5.69 in 2024.

Balance sheet analysis

As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity stood at EUR120.6m, compared with EUR138.4m as of December 31, 2024. This decrease is due to the payment of dividends, the repurchase of treasury shares, and translation differences, partially offset by the result for the year.

Cash available at 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR14.9m. Net debt (*) amounted to EUR67.1m. It reflects a leverage ratio of 1.89x 2025 EBITDA (**), which is below the 2.25 limit provided for in the bank debt covenants.

Dividend

A dividend of EUR1.20 per share will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting.

Perspectives

After addressing the cyber incident that occurred in the latter half of 2025, Linedata expects operations to normalize during 2026.

Next communication: Q1 2026 revenue, April 23, 2026, after trading.

(*) Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities but including the property lease portfolio.

(**) According to the definition specified in the senior debt contract.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1400 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 169.6 million in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV. PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication 01 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Linedata - PR 2025 Annual Results

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2274988 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2274988 11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274988&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)