DJ Linedata Services: H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%) 23-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%) Revenue in EURm H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Change at constant structure and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 56.3 51.9 -7.8% -3.2% LENDING & LEASING 30.3 30.4 +0.6% +2.3% TOTAL LINEDATA 86.6 82.4 -4.8% -1.3%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, July 23, 2026 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR82.4m in the first half of 2026, down 4.8% on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, the decrease in revenue was down -1.3%, primarily due to unfavorable currency effects, particularly on the EUR/USD.

Recurring revenue totaled EUR66.1m, accounting for 80% of total revenue.

After a 3.0% organic decrease in revenue in the first quarter, business activity rebounded in the second, up 0.5% like-for-like.

The Group is gradually returning to normal operations after the cyber incident in summer 2025, which required it to focus restoring affected clients to normal activity, at the expense of developing new business. Order intake totaled EUR28.8m in the first-half of 2026, up 23.4%, driven notably by the confidence of existing clients, who renewed their contracts with the Group.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%; Q2: EUR26.0m, -7.8%)

The Asset Management division reported revenue of EUR51.9m in the first six months of 2026, down 3.2% on an organic basis, despite a 16.9% increase in order intake to EUR19.5m.

Revenue for the Software division totaled EUR36.1m, down 6.7% on a like-for-like basis. The impact of the cyberattack was primarily felt by this division's clients.

Revenue for the Services division totaled EUR15.8m, up 5.7% on an organic basis.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%; Q2: EUR16.2m, +12.0%)

Lending & Leasing revenue totaled EUR30.4m in the first half of 2026, up 2.3% on an organic basis.

Commercial activity trended positively in the second quarter, increasing order intake for the first six months of the year (EUR9.2m; +39.7%).

Outlook

Given the slight decline in business activity and the impact of non-recurring items in the first half of the year, Linedata expects a lower profitability for the half-year results.

Next communication: Half-year 2026 results, September 9, 2026, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial Communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LINEDATA - PR Revenue H1 2026 eng_VF

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2370620 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370620 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)