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WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
München
23.07.26 | 08:01
47,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,90048,00018:54
Dow Jones News
23.07.2026 18:21 Uhr
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Linedata Services: H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%)

DJ Linedata Services: H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%) 
23-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
H1 2026 revenue: EUR82.4m (-4.8%) 

Revenue in EURm      H1 2025    H1 2026    Change    Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
 
ASSET MANAGEMENT    56.3      51.9      -7.8%     -3.2% 
 
LENDING & LEASING    30.3      30.4      +0.6%     +2.3% 
 
TOTAL LINEDATA     86.6      82.4      -4.8%     -1.3%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, July 23, 2026 - Linedata (LIN:FP), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR82.4m in the first half of 2026, down 4.8% on a reported basis. On a like-for-like basis, the decrease in revenue was down -1.3%, primarily due to unfavorable currency effects, particularly on the EUR/USD.

Recurring revenue totaled EUR66.1m, accounting for 80% of total revenue.

After a 3.0% organic decrease in revenue in the first quarter, business activity rebounded in the second, up 0.5% like-for-like.

The Group is gradually returning to normal operations after the cyber incident in summer 2025, which required it to focus restoring affected clients to normal activity, at the expense of developing new business. Order intake totaled EUR28.8m in the first-half of 2026, up 23.4%, driven notably by the confidence of existing clients, who renewed their contracts with the Group.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR26.0m, -7.8%; Q2: EUR26.0m, -7.8%)

The Asset Management division reported revenue of EUR51.9m in the first six months of 2026, down 3.2% on an organic basis, despite a 16.9% increase in order intake to EUR19.5m.

Revenue for the Software division totaled EUR36.1m, down 6.7% on a like-for-like basis. The impact of the cyberattack was primarily felt by this division's clients.

Revenue for the Services division totaled EUR15.8m, up 5.7% on an organic basis.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.2m, -9.8%; Q2: EUR16.2m, +12.0%)

Lending & Leasing revenue totaled EUR30.4m in the first half of 2026, up 2.3% on an organic basis.

Commercial activity trended positively in the second quarter, increasing order intake for the first six months of the year (EUR9.2m; +39.7%).

Outlook

Given the slight decline in business activity and the impact of non-recurring items in the first half of the year, Linedata expects a lower profitability for the half-year results.

Next communication: Half-year 2026 results, September 9, 2026, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With over 25 years of experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,400 employees working in 20 offices provide global and human-centric technological solutions and services for the credit and asset management industries that help its clients to develop and operate at the highest level.

Based in France, Linedata reported revenue of EUR169.6m in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. www.linedata.com 

Linedata             Cap Value 
 
Finance Department        Financial Communication 
 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28       +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
 
infofinances@linedata.com     info@capvalue.fr 
 
                  www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LINEDATA - PR Revenue H1 2026 eng_VF 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2370620 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370620 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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