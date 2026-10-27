A powerful and heartfelt story about the cost of family secrets and the possibility of starting over arrives, today, October 27, 2026.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - New York Times bestselling author Joan Bauer releases This Is Epic: A Novel (Greenleaf Book Group Press, Oct. 27, 2026, $20.95), a moving novel about family dysfunction, the lasting impact of emotional wounds, and the difficult journey toward reclaiming one's voice.

The novel follows Epic Dupree, whose family band, The Duprees, appeared to have it all. Behind their chart-topping success, however, lay family secrets, abuse, and gaslighting. After the family's carefully constructed image falls apart, Epic leaves Savannah, Georgia, and the music that once defined her, determined to build a new life away from the pain of her past. A decade later, the band's manager reaches out with the possibility of a reunion. With fans eager for the group's return and significant money at stake, Epic must confront a difficult question: Is enough time passed to revisit the wounds she worked so hard to leave behind?

Bauer is the award-winning author of numerous novels and a recipient of the Newbery Honor Medal, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and other literary honors. Her work is known for its blend of hope, humor, and emotional depth.

About Joan Bauer

Joan Bauer is a New York Times best-selling author, screenwriter, songwriter, and speaker who has won numerous awards for her novels. Those prizes include: the Newbery Honor Medal, the American Library Association's Schneider Family Book Award, three Christopher Awards, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Chicago Tribune Young Adult Literary Prize, the Golden Kite Award of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, the St. Katherine Drexel Award of the Catholic Library Association, the New England Booksellers Award; and the Boston Public Library's "Literary Light" Award.

Joan has twice participated in the US State Department's Professional Speakers Program, traveling to both Croatia and Kazakhstan. She is a member of the Writers Guild of America East, the Authors Guild, and PEN. She also publishes on Substack:https://substack.com/@joanbauerhere. Her novels for young people have been featured extensively on state award lists, in addition to appearing on ALA Notable Books, American Bookseller Pick of the List, School Library Journal Best Books, and Smithsonian Notable Children's Books.

Her novel Rules of the Road was chosen as one of the top young adult books of the quarter century by the American Library Association. Her classic novel Hope Was Here explores honor in politics as seen through the eyes of a sixteen year-old waitress. Joan's work balances "hope, humor, and relevance" according to The Christophers, an organization that celebrates the humanity of people in a positive way.

She lives just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico with her husband Evan and their dog Cleo. She enjoys cooking, hiking, and playing the guitar. For more about Joan, visit her website: www.joanbauer.com.



This Is Epic is available for purchase everywhere books are sold.



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More about Greenleaf Book Group

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power, and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine, Greenleaf has represented more than 4,600 titles, including more than 75 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestsellers. Learn more at www.greenleafbookgroup.com.

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