

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, IonQ (IONQ) received an additional $7.5 million from the Air Force Research Laboratory for Phase 2 of its quantum networking project.



The contract builds on a quantum network previously delivered in Rome, New York, and aims to develop an operational, interoperable research platform by advancing its optical, hardware and software systems.



Phase 1 established the basic quantum network, while Phase 2 added capabilities to connect different quantum devices outside laboratories.



These upgrades will enable quantum systems to communicate through standard telecommunications networks and open-air links, similar to how routers and fiber-optic cables connect computers.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 7.92 percent up at $33.20.



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