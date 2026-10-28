

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial N.V. (FER, FERE.XD, FER.AS, FER.MC) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2026. The results were supported by the robust performance of its U.S. Express Lanes and a solid contribution from its Construction division, the company said.



In the nine-month period, adjusted EBIT climbed to 823 million euros from last year's 691 million euros.



Adjusted EBITDA grew to 1.21 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the period was 7.40 billion euros, higher than 6.91 billion euros in the prior year.



On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBIT climbed 24.2 percent, adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8 percent, and revenue rose 10.8 percent year over year.



The Highways division's revenue grew 14.7 percent year over year on a like-for-like basis, totaling 1.1 billion euros, driven by solid growth in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for the division increased 12.4 percent on a like-for-like1 basis, reaching 816 million euros.



The Construction division achieved a 4.1 percent adjusted EBIT margin, surpassing the company's average long-term target of 3.5 percent.



The order book reached an all-time high of 19 billion euros, with North America accounting for 51 percent, Poland for 21 percent, and Spain for 15 percent. As of December 2025 end, order book was 17.44 billion euros.



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