Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2026Das Instrument 2ZQ FR0011858190 REED IMMOBILIER EO -,008 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026The instrument 2ZQ FR0011858190 REED IMMOBILIER EO -,008 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2026Das Instrument GHU AU000000ADX9 ADX ENERGY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026The instrument GHU AU000000ADX9 ADX ENERGY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2026Das Instrument AAQ1 DE000A3H2101 AAP IMPLANTATE AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026The instrument AAQ1 DE000A3H2101 AAP IMPLANTATE AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2026Das Instrument 73GN CA8910546032 TOREX GOLD RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2026The instrument 73GN CA8910546032 TOREX GOLD RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2026Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL N.V. EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2026The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL N.V. EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2026Das Instrument 7ZG AU0000153256 ASKARI METALS LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2026The instrument 7ZG AU0000153256 ASKARI METALS LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2026