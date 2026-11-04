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FE

WKN: A3EG0H | ISIN: NL0015001FS8 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZQ
Xetra
03.11.26 | 17:35
51,74 Euro
+0,47 % +0,24
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Spanien 35
Europa 600
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERROVIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERROVIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3251,5607:30
51,9252,0207:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AAP IMPLANTATE
AAP IMPLANTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAP IMPLANTATE AG1,480+4,23 %
ADX ENERGY LTD0,0080,00 %
FERROVIAL NV51,74+0,47 %
HIGHLAND METALS LIMITED0,0030,00 %
REED IMMOBILIER0,427-2,06 %
TOREX RESOURCES INC42,280+1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.